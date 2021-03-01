WGN America Relaunches as NewsNation, with Focus on National News

WGN America, which was acquired by Nexstar last year, has officially relaunched as NewsNation. The new name of the channel, matches that of their popular news program. Over the last year, the channel has shifted to become a national news network with five hours of weeknight news programming.

For streamers, the channel has become widely distributed across Live TV Streaming Services including Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. Each service has added WGN America, and now NewsNation, which mostly has come through new carriage deals with Nexstar for local affiliates.

Their new primetime line-up which launches tonight, includes two new hour long shows, “NewsNation Early Edition” with Nichole Berlie and “The Donlon Report” with Joe Donolon:

6-7 p.m. ET: “NewsNation Early Edition with Nichole Berlie”

7-8 p.m. ET: “The Donlon Report”

8-10 p.m. ET: “NewsNationPrime”

10-11 p.m. ET: “Banfield”

“Rebranding WGN America as NewsNation underscores the network’s clearly defined mission of delivering fact-based and unbiased news, while making it easier for viewers to find this new informative source for news,” said Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division President Sean Compton. “At the same time, expanding our news programming to five hours Monday through Friday will extend the network’s reach and the depth of its news content across more weeknight time periods, delivering viewers more national news and regional stories from across the U.S., as well as coverage of the day’s most important issues.”

WGN America was acquired by Nexstar Media Group as part of their $4.1 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. The channel had previously been a general entertainment network, including original series.