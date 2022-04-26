What Are the Best Horror Movies on Hulu?
If you’re looking for a good scare, Hulu is a great way to get your horror flick fix. Whether you like supernatural horror, monster movies, or horror comedies, Hulu delivers scary movies and more. Here are some of the best thrills available on the streaming service today.
Luckily, you can watch Hulu for 30 days for free!
-
Let the Right One InJanuary 26, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
-
Theatre of BloodMarch 16, 1973
A Shakespearean actor takes poetic revenge on the critics who denied him recognition.
-
SpringOctober 8, 2014
A young man in a personal tailspin flees the US to Italy, where he sparks up a romance with a woman harboring a dark, primordial secret.
-
Rare Exports: A Christmas TaleDecember 3, 2010
Young Pietari lives with his reindeer-herding father in arctic Finland. On the eve of Christmas, a nearby excavation makes a frightening discovery and an evil Santa Claus is unleashed…
-
OculusSeptember 8, 2013
A woman tries to exonerate her brother’s murder conviction by proving that the crime was committed by a supernatural phenomenon.
-
Fright NightAugust 18, 2011
A teenager suspects his new neighbour is a vampire. Unable to convince anyone, he tries to enlist the help of a self-proclaimed vampire hunter and magician.
-
UnsaneFebruary 21, 2018
A woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear.
-
Little MonstersAugust 29, 2019
A washed-up musician teams up with a teacher and a kids show personality to protect young children from a sudden outbreak of zombies.
-
The Limehouse GolemOctober 18, 2016
A series of murders has shaken the community to the point where people believe that only a legendary creature from dark times – the mythical Golem – must be responsible.
-
Lights OutJuly 21, 2016
Rebecca must unlock the terror behind her little brother’s experiences that once tested her sanity, bringing her face to face with a supernatural spirit attached to their mother.
-
Rent-A-PalOctober 11, 2020
Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother. While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal. Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy, the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But Andy’s friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission.
-
My Friend DahmerNovember 3, 2017
Jeffrey Dahmer struggles with a difficult family life as a young boy. During his teenage years he slowly transforms, edging closer to the serial killer he was to become.
-
The CollectionSeptember 21, 2012
Arkin escapes with his life from the vicious grips of “The Collector” during an entrapment party where he adds beautiful Elena to his “Collection.” Instead of recovering from the trauma, Arkin is suddenly abducted from the hospital by mercenaries hired by Elena’s wealthy father. Arkin is blackmailed to team up with the mercenaries and track down The Collector’s booby trapped warehouse and save Elena.
-
MirrorsAugust 15, 2008
An ex-cop and his family are the target of an evil force that is using mirrors as a gateway into their home.
-
The Beta TestOctober 15, 2021
An engaged Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data.
-
Pooka Lives!April 3, 2020
A group of thirty-something friends from high school create their own Creepypasta about Pooka for laughs, but are shocked when it becomes so viral on the internet that it actually manifests more murdererous versions of the creature.
-
Come TrueSeptember 24, 2020
Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah submits to a university sleep study, but soon realizes she’s become the conduit to a frightening new discovery.
List updated April 26, 2022.