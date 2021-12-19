What Are The Cheapest Options to Stream ESPN During YouTube TV Dispute?

On December 17, ESPN was dropped by YouTube TV leaving many without one of the most popular channels on the cable bundle. In fact, in 2021, live sports were 95 of the Top 100 telecasts on TV.

While your YouTube TV has dropped by $15 to just $50 while Disney-owned channels aren’t on the service, what is the cheapest way to stream ESPN in the meantime?

Sling TV

The least expensive option is Sling TV, which is which is just $10 for your first month (normally $35). The service includes ESPN and ESPN2, along with ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA and College Football games on ABC) as part of their Sling Orange plan. You can add ACC Network and SEC Network as part of their Sports Extra Pack ($11).

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

ESPN+

Depending on what you watch on ESPN, you may be able to get your sports fill with ESPN+, which is just $6.99 a month. While they don’t offer NBA and College Football, you will be able to stream most Monday Night Football games, including tomorrow’s NFL matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

ESPN+ also includes 75+ nationally televised NHL games, as well as 1,000+ out-of-market games. If you are a soccer fan, you will get Bundesliga and LaLiga matches included as well.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu Live TV is $69.99 a month, but also includes The Disney Bundle ($14 value). That basically means you’re getting Hulu Live TV for just $6 more than YouTube TV at $50 – but with ABC, ESPN, and Disney Channel included.

Philo

If you are willing to give up sports though and want to save over YouTube TV, you could consider Philo. For just $25 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, you can get channels from Discovery, Hallmark, A+E, and ViacomCBS – meaning you can watch Yellowstone on Paramount Network.

What Other Options Are There to Stream ESPN?

If you’re desperate for live sports though, these are all your options to stream linear versions of ESPN and ESPN2. You can also stream ESPN with fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, along with DIRECTV STREAM, which you can try 14-Days Risk Free.