What Coming to HBO Max in September 2020, Including ‘Raised by Wolves’ and ‘Unpregnant’

Fern Siegel

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves,” about androids raising human children on a faraway planet, debuts on HBO Max in September. So does the new film “Unpregnant,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as teens who embark on a crazy road trip to secure something one of them never anticipated: an abortion. Both are HBO Max original productions.

Coming to HBO Max in September 2020

Sept. 1:

  • 93Queen, 2018
  • All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
  • The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
  • Badlands, 1973
  • Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
  • Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
  • Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
  • Black Dynamite, 2012
  • Blood Diamond, 2006
  • The Bodyguard, 1992
  • The Brak Show, 2000
  • Butterfield 8, 1960
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
  • Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 1973
  • The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
  • City of God, 2003 (HBO)
  • Clara’s Heart, 1988
  • Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
  • Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
  • Congo, 1995 (HBO)
  • The Conversation, 1974
  • Cop Out, 2010
  • The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
  • Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Dave, 1993
  • The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
  • Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
  • Doctor Who, Season 12
  • Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
  • Dolores Claiborne, 1995
  • Election, 1999
  • Fatal Attraction, 1987
  • Father of the Bride, 1950
  • Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
  • Flight of the Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
  • Forensic Files II, Season 1
  • Going the Distance, 2010
  • A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
  • Grease, 1978
  • Harlem Nights, 1989
  • Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
  • Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
  • A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
  • Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
  • Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
  • Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
  • Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
  • Infomercials, 2013
  • In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
  • Jackson, 2016
  • JFK, 1991
  • Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
  • Joyful Noise, 2012
  • A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
  • The Lake House, 2006
  • Lassie Come Home, 1943
  • Lazor Wulf, Season 1
  • Lean on Me, 1989
  • Life With Father, 1947
  • Little, 2019 (HBO)
  • Little Women, 1949
  • Lost in Space, 1998
  • A Man Apart, 2003
  • Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
  • Marathon Man, 1976
  • The Mexican, 2001
  • Miracle Workers, Season 1
  • Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
  • Miracle at St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
  • Miss Congeniality, 2000
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
  • Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
  • Murder by Numbers, 2002
  • Netizens, 2018
  • Observe and Report, 2009
  • Off the Air, 2011
  • An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
  • OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
  • The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Outsiders, 1983
  • Over the Garden Wall, 2014
  • Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
  • Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
  • Private Benjamin, 1980
  • Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
  • PT 109, 1963
  • Red Riding Hood, 2011
  • The Replacements, 2000
  • Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
  • Reversal of Fortune, 1990
  • A Room With a View, 1986 (HBO)
  • Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
  • See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
  • Shrek Forever After, 2010
  • Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
  • The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • Snakes on a Plane, 2006
  • Son of the Mask, 2005
  • Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
  • Star 80, 1983
  • Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
  • Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
  • Tennessee Johnson, 1942
  • Three Kings, 1999
  • Tigtone, Season 1
  • Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
  • Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
  • Two Weeks Notice, 2002
  • V for Vendetta, 2006
  • Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Wedding Singer, 1998
  • Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
  • When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
  • Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
  • The Wind and the Lion, 1975
  • Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

Sept. 3:

  • Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere

Sept. 4:

  • Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 5:

  • Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 10:

  • Unpregnant, Film Premiere

Sept. 11:

  • Detention Adventure, Season 1
  • Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
  • Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1

Sept. 12:

  • Coastal Elites (HBO)

Sept. 14:

  • The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
  • We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

Sept. 15:

  • Re:ZERO, Season 2

Sept. 17:

  • Weston Woods, 2020

Sept. 18:

  • Habla Now (HBO)
  • La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 19:

  • The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Sept. 23:

  • Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
  • Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

Sept. 25:

  • Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

Sept. 26:

  • Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Sept. 27:

  • Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)

