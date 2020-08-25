What Coming to HBO Max in September 2020, Including ‘Raised by Wolves’ and ‘Unpregnant’
Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series “Raised by Wolves,” about androids raising human children on a faraway planet, debuts on HBO Max in September. So does the new film “Unpregnant,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as teens who embark on a crazy road trip to secure something one of them never anticipated: an abortion. Both are HBO Max original productions.
Coming to HBO Max in September 2020
Sept. 1:
- 93Queen, 2018
- All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
- Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2012
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- The Brak Show, 2000
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 1973
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Clara’s Heart, 1988
- Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Congo, 1995 (HBO)
- The Conversation, 1974
- Cop Out, 2010
- The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Dave, 1993
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- Doctor Who, Season 12
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Election, 1999
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
- Flight of the Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
- Forensic Files II, Season 1
- Going the Distance, 2010
- A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Grease, 1978
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
- Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
- A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
- Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
- Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8
- Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
- Infomercials, 2013
- In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
- Jackson, 2016
- JFK, 1991
- Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
- The Lake House, 2006
- Lassie Come Home, 1943
- Lazor Wulf, Season 1
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Life With Father, 1947
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1949
- Lost in Space, 1998
- A Man Apart, 2003
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
- Marathon Man, 1976
- The Mexican, 2001
- Miracle Workers, Season 1
- Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
- Miracle at St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3
- Murder by Numbers, 2002
- Netizens, 2018
- Observe and Report, 2009
- Off the Air, 2011
- An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3
- The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- Over the Garden Wall, 2014
- Over the Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Private Benjamin, 1980
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Replacements, 2000
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- A Room With a View, 1986 (HBO)
- Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Son of the Mask, 2005
- Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12
- Star 80, 1983
- Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
- Superjail!, Seasons 1-4
- Tennessee Johnson, 1942
- Three Kings, 1999
- Tigtone, Season 1
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
- The Wind and the Lion, 1975
- Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3
Sept. 3:
- Raised by Wolves, Season 1 Premiere
Sept. 4:
- Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 5:
- Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 10:
- Unpregnant, Film Premiere
Sept. 11:
- Detention Adventure, Season 1
- Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- Make It Big, Make It Small, Season 1
Sept. 12:
- Coastal Elites (HBO)
Sept. 14:
- The Third Day, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- We Are Who We Are, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
Sept. 15:
- Re:ZERO, Season 2
Sept. 17:
- Weston Woods, 2020
Sept. 18:
- Habla Now (HBO)
- La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 19:
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
Sept. 23:
- Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
- Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
Sept. 25:
- Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Sept. 26:
- Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Sept. 27:
- Patria, HBO Europe Series Premiere (HBO)