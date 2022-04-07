What Devices Can You Use to Watch Apple TV+ MLB Games?

The season, Apple TV+ is home to baseball games on Friday nights. But you’ll need to be sure you have the right equipment to watch.

What Devices Do You Need to Watch Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Simply download the app from your particular app store.

If you don’t have any of those devices, you can watch on a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Are MLB Games Free on Apple TV+?

Yes, you get to watch the first slate of games for free. Apple TV+ will eventually charge to watch the games, but they haven’t set a date for that.

What Will Apple TV+ Baseball Coverage Look Like?

“Friday Night Baseball,” is a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins.

Fans in the U.S. will also be able to watch “MLB Big Inning” - a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada also get to see a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. You’ll also see a library of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

Apple TV+ Friday Night Baseball Schedule

So far, we know the first 12 weeks of the Apple TV+ baseball schedule.

Friday, April 8

New York Mets at Washington Nationals — 7 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds — 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 29

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals — 8 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 6

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 13

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves — 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates— 6:30 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 27

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox — 7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 3

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees — 7 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies — 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins — 8 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels — 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros — 8 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers — 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 24

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals — 8 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks — 9:30 p.m. ET

What Other Options Are There to Watch MLB Online?

The best way to watch a majority of games is to use a live TV streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), MLB Network, and TBS. You can start watching with a free 5-day trial.

If you’d prefer another service, nationally televised games will be available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Part of the reason to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM is that it is the only service to carry the Bally Sports Networks to watch your local team.

Consult this chart below or check your team's page to verify you have the channels you need.