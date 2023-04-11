What Do DIRECTV’s Recent Changes Mean for Subscribers? Extra Fees, Device Changes, More Officially Answered

DIRECTV customers were excited to learn last week that the company was launching a new wireless streaming device that it calls “Gemini.” The launch came with some new updates for how the company classifies its services; henceforward, the name “DIRECTV STREAM” will refer specifically to the live TV streaming app that users can download and use on Gemini devices.

The launch had many DIRECTV users asking questions about the future of their service, but the company has now responded to some of those queries by releasing more details about the Gemini. Those details include more information for users of DIRECTV’s previous streaming device—the Osprey— as well as information about what fees you can expect to pay with the new Gemini box.

What Extra Charges Will You See With the Gemini Device?

When it was first announced last week, DIRECTV informed new users that they could get a Gemini device at no extra cost when signing up for a plan. However, new customers found that when they went to sign up for an account, they were being charged a $15 per month Advanced Receiver Fee.

According to a DIRECTV spokesperson, that fee is to grant users access to features like SignalSaver, which allows users to switch between a satellite and internet connection for uninterrupted watching. The fee will also help to pay for 4K content and other features that were previously not available to DIRECTV STREAM users.

New users will also want to be aware: a regional sports network fee (RSN) could apply to your service now. For plans starting with the DIRECTV STREAM Choice and above will now see an RSN fee applied on top of their monthly rate. The fee varies from market to market, so click here to see what potential additional charges you could incur. Existing customers will not see new RSN fees on their bills.

Will DIRECTV’s Osprey Devices Still be Supported?

One question that sprang immediately to many DIRECTV users’ minds when the Gemini was announced was “What happens to my Osprey now?” DIRECTV first released its Osprey streaming device in 2019, as a way to potentially replace set-top boxes that are a universal part of a pay-TV subscription.

The good news is, you won’t have to stop using your Osprey and get a Gemini instead if you don’t want to. The company has confirmed it will continue to support the Osprey in the near-term future, and that Osprey users will not have to purchase a Gemini device.

What’s the Difference Between DIRECTV Via Internet and DIRECTV STREAM?

The distinction here is mostly semantic. Users of the Osprey streaming device will technically be considered DIRECTV via internet customers, meaning they’re still technically considered satellite TV users. However, the channel lineup is the same for both DIRECTV and DIRECTV STREAM users. Osprey device customers will be considered DIRECTV via internet customers by the company, but this is simply a difference in delivery method, not in branding.

How Does Gemini Stack Up to Other Streaming Devices?

Users who have managed to get their hands on a Gemini device already report that its packaging and remote are both sleek and easy to navigate. The Gemini uses a similar user interface to Roku streaming devices, so it won’t be too difficult to learn for most customers.

On the negative side, some users report the device feels “sluggish.” It does not allow for individualized user profiles yet, and you’ll need a Google account to download and operate your favorite streaming apps on the device. These issues could be fixed by future updates, however, as DIRECTV appears to be committed to transitioning into a well-rounded streaming company in the not-too-distant future.