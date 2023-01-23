What Internet Speed Do I Need for Streaming? How to Check If Your Speed is Fast Enough

Few things are more frustrating than watching a thrilling drama only to have the service start freezing up during the most important scene. Whether you’re watching live TV over the internet or just kicking back with Netflix, your internet speed makes a huge difference in the experience.

We’ll break down all you need to know to make sure your stream goes smoothly.

How Is Internet Speed Measured?

Internet speed is measured in megabits per second (Mbps). When you signed up with your internet service provider, they probably advertised a certain speed that would be included with your package.

Old dial-up internet maxed out at 56 kbps. But today, most of us get our internet through a faster method:

DSL

Cable

Fiber

Satellite

Fixed Wireless

Fiber is usually the fastest connection, with advertised speeds as high as 5,000 Mbps.

Many factors play into your internet speed, including the method of delivery, the service provider, and even the size of your home and how you choose to connect.

How Can I Check My Speed?

Use your phone to connect to your Wi-Fi, then go to fast.com. That site will tell you what speeds you’re getting. It’s best to try this in multiple locations throughout your home.

How Can I Improve My Internet Speed?

If your numbers seem low on a Wi-Fi connection, move around your home and see if some areas have better service. A wired connection is always faster than Wi-Fi. Usually, a Wi-Fi signal is closest to your router and the signal falls off if you move further away.

If you have a larger home or a lot of obstacles between your router and your streaming device, a good workaround is to buy a mesh network. We’ve had good luck with the Orbi family of products, but you could spend more or less, depending on your needs.

Internet speed can also be impacted if you have a lot of devices connected to your network. If the whole family is streaming 4K on different devices at the same time, that could be a problem.

Is My Internet Good Enough to Stream?

Once you know your internet speed, you’ll know how you stack up. To know which speeds you need, we’ll consult Netflix’s recommendation chart:

Recommended megabits per second High definition (HD) 720p: 3 Mbps Full high definition (FHD) 1080p: 5 Mbps 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) 4K: 15 Mbps

Is 100 Mbps good for streaming?

Yes. You should have no trouble streaming video at that speed.

Is 25 Mbps fast enough for Netflix?

Yes. According to Netflix’s own chart, that’s fast enough.

What Speed Internet Do I Need for a Smart TV?

Usually, a 5 Mbps speed is good enough for HD streaming.

What Internet Speed is Needed for 1080p Streaming?

Again, 5 Mbps gets you to high definition video.

How many Mbps do I need to stream 4K?

Netflix suggests 15 Mbps is the number you’ll need to hit. Of course, you’ll need a device capable of a 4K display and a streaming service that provides it. While some service providers like Disney+ automatically include 4K if you have the right hardware, services like Netflix charge more for the 4K plan. Some services don’t offer 4K at all.