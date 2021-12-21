What’s Coming to Disney+ in January 2022, Including ‘Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild’ and ‘Eternals’

Disney+ continues the “Ice Age” antics as possum brothers Crash and Eddie find themselves trapped beneath a cave inhabited by dinosaurs. Lucky for them, they are rescued by the one-eyed adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild. Together, they try and save the Lost World from dino domination in the franchise’s latest installment: “The Adventures of Buck Wild.”

Big-screen hit “Eternals” arrives on the small screen in January. A race of immortals with superhuman powers join forces to war against the evil Deviants. Let the battle begin!

Also, ongoing chapters of “The Book of Boba Fett” explore the adventures of bounty hunter Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand as they navigate the galaxy’s underworld on their return to Tatooine.

Coming to Disney+ in January:

January 1

X-Men: First Class

January 5

Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 2”

January 7

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Like Mike

Like Mike 2

The Sandlot

January 12

Eternals

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 3”

January 14

Betty White Goes Wild!

Catch That Kid

January 19

Vets On The Beach (S1)

Vets On The Beach (S2)

The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Batch 2 Premiere - Season 2

Assembled: The Making Of Hawkeye

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 4”

January 26

Random Rings (S1)

Random Rings (S2)

The Book Of Boba Fett, “Chapter 5”

January 28

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild

