What’s Coming to Hulu in January 2022, Including ‘Pharma Bro’ and ‘Sex Appeal’

A nefarious story of greed and corruption is told in the Hulu documentary “Pharma Bro.” Martin Shkreli, a sociopathic big-pharma executive, raised the price of a lifesaving AIDS drug 5,500% overnight, wreaking havoc for thousands of patients. He was dubbed “the most hated man in America” and charged with securities fraud.

A streamer original, “Sex Appeal” focuses on a young woman who decides to master sex before she engages with her long-distance boyfriend. But her test phase teaches her sex is more than mechanics; it demands an active involvement with her head and heart.

Two docs explore the experiences of black life in America. “Women of the Movement” recalls the brutal murder of teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955 and his mother’s long fight for justice, helping ignite the civil-rights movement. On the culture front, “Ailey” traces the career of dancer Alvin Ailey and his company to reflect the black experience. The doc utilizes Ailey’s words, archival footage and interviews with those who knew him best to reveal his artistry.

Coming to Hulu in January:

January 1

• Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special

• Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest

• Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1

• Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2

• Black Ink Crew: Complete Season 4

• The Challenge: Complete Season 33

• Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 1

• RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8

• Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1

• Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1

• 10, 000 BC (2008)

• (500) Days Of Summer (2009)

• A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

• A Soldier’s Story (1984)

• Alfie (2004)

• All the Right Moves (1983)

• Amistad (1997)

• An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

• Astro Boy (2009)

• Beautiful Creatures (2013)

• Beerfest (2006)

• Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

• Black Rain (1989)

• Black Sunday (1977)

• Case 39 (2010)

• Charlie’s Angels (2000)

• The Collection (2012)

• Commando (1985)

• Coneheads (1993)

• Courage Under Fire (1996)

• Coyote Ugly (2000)

• Crime Story (2021)

• Date Night (2010)

• Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

• Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

• Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

• Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

• The Duchess (2008)

• Dunston Checks In (1996)

• Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

• Falling for Figaro (2021)

• Fire in the Sky (1993)

• The Foot Fist Way (2006)

• Forces of Nature (1999)

• Fred Claus (2007)

• Furry Vengeance (2010)

• G.I. Jane (1997)

• Georgia Rule (2007)

• Gimme Shelter (2014)

• The Haunting (1999)

• Head of State (2003)

• Heartburn (1986)

• Hidalgo (2004)

• Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

• Home for the Holidays (1995)

• Hondo (1953)

• Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

• Hotel for Dogs (2009)

• Hugo (2011)

• The Impossible (2012)

• The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

• Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

• The King of Comedy (1983)

• Labios Rojos (2011)

• Last of the Mohicans (1992)

• Lifeguard (1976)

• Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

• Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

• The Lovely Bones (2009)

• The Machinist (2004)

• Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

• Midnight In Paris (2011)

• Moulin Rouge (2001)

• Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

• New Year’s Eve (2011)

• Nick of Time (1995)

• Norm of the North (2016)

• Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

• Open Range (2003)

• Ordinary People (1980)

• Panic Room (2002)

• Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

• Paycheck (2003)

• The Perfect Storm (2000)

• Phenomenon (1996)

• Prophecy (1979)

• Real Genius (1985)

• Red Eye (2005)

• Red Riding Hood (2011)

• Resident Evil (2002)

• Revolutionary Road (2008)

• The Sandlot (1993)

• Semi-Pro (2008)

• Sense and Sensibility (1995)

• Seven (1995)

• Sex And The City (2008)

• Sex And The City 2 (2010)

• Sinister (2012)

• The Soloist (2009)

• Space Jam (1996)

• The Squid And The Whale (2005)

• Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

• Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

• Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

• Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

• Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

• Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

• The Stepford Wives (2004)

• Sydney White (2007)

• Three Days of the Condor (1975)

• The Three Stooges (2012)

• The Two Faces Of January (2014)

• What a Girl Wants (2003)

• What About Bob? (1991)

• What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

• When In Rome (2010)

• Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! (2004)

• Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

• Wuthering Heights (2003)

January 2

• Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married (2007)

January 3

• Next Level Chef: Series Premiere

• The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

January 4

• 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 Premiere

• The Bachelor: Season 26 Premiere

• The Cleaning Lady: Series Premiere

• Kenan: Season 2 Premiere

January 5

• Abbot Elementary: Season 1 Returns

• Judge Steve Harvey: Series Premiere

• This Is Us: Season 6 Premiere

January 6

• Black-ish: Season 8 Premiere

• I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 Premiere

January 7

• The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30

• The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31

• Survivor: Complete Season 37

• Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere

• Women of the Movement: Series Premiere

• Pharma Bro (2021)

January 9

• Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11

January 10

• The Golden Palace: Complete Series

• Call Me Kat: Season 2 Premiere

• Pivoting: Series Premiere

• Ailey (2021)

• Black Bear (2020)

January 11

• I’m Your Man (2021)

January 13

• Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6

• Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub)

• My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)



January 14

• Sex Appeal (2022)

• Bergman Island (2021)

January 15

• Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B

• Bad Rap (2016)

• Main Street (2010)

• Marjorie Prime (2017)

• Rewind (2019)

• Serious Moonlight (2009)

• Sprinter (2018)

• Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

• Zero Days (2016)

January 17

• Georgetown (2021)



January 18

• How I Met Your Father: Two-Episode Series Premiere



January 19

• Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

• The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

• Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

• Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub)

January 20

• The Estate (2020)

January 21

• Single Drunk Female: Series Premiere



January 22

• American Night (2021)

January 25

• Promised Land: Series Premiere



January 26

• Dirty Grandpa (2016)

• Dirty Grandpa (Unrated) (2016)

January 27

• Mayday (2021)



January 28

• Grown-ish: Season 4B Premiere

January 29

• Stop and Go (2021)

January 30

• Burden of Truth: Complete Season 4

• Small Engine Repair (2021)

January 31

• Monarch: Series Premiere

