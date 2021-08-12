What is Disney+ Day? Here’s What We Know So Far

During Thursday’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Disney CEO Bob Chapek teased a large-scale promotional campaign coming this fall to Disney+ that he said will focus on the synergy of the brand.

Features from all of the groups making up Disney+ will be on full display on November 12, which marks one year since the brand launched. He called it an effort with synergy from around the world.

“Disney Plus Day will be a balanced approach between global and local product. We’re going to have a real exciting lineup as you might guess as we approach those consumers that have not yet signed up for Disney Plus with a really attractive group of titles to be announced,” he said. “But I think it gives us an opportunity to provide a focal point for consumers that have not yet tripped over to Disney Plus. It is going to give us a benefit not only in the U.S., but (around the world) as well.”

Some features appearing on Disney+ by November 12 include the just-announced Home Alone reboot movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the summer motion picture Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be available for free on Disney+ on that date.

The Home Alone reboot follows a similar storyline to past movies in the franchise, but it doesn’t feature the same characters. Rather than following Kevin McCallister and his family, the spin-off tells the story of the Mercer family.

Chapek teased other projects that are expected on Disney+ in November and December, including the sequel series to Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett; along with Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. In addition, National Geographic’s long-awaited series Welcome to Earth, hosted by Will Smith, and Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary series Get Back are expected.

“The power of the synergy will be on full display on November 12th when we celebrate Disney Plus day with an unprecedented, company-wide, promotional campaign,” Chapek said.

More details about Disney+ Day will be revealed in the weeks to come.