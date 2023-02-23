What is MLB At Bat? How Can You Use it to Catch MLB Spring Training, Minor League Games?

Much of the United States is still locked in the grips of winter, but MLB Spring Training is just around the corner. If you’re a baseball fanatic, you’re probably wondering how you can catch your favorite club’s spring training games, especially with the league mired in contractual disputes with regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports that often carry such games.

If Bally Sports RSNs miss coverage of games they’re contractually obligated to air, the league will air them on MLB Network. But cord cutters who don’t have access to MLB Network might need an alternative, especially if they don’t want to shell out $120 per year to watch out-of-market contests on MLB.TV.

Such fans should strongly consider a subscription to MLB At Bat. This is a primarily audio service, but it will give users access to radio broadcasts of 250+ spring training games live or on-demand. Check below for a full list of details, including the price and what else you’ll get with a subscription to MLB At Bat.

How Much Does MLB At Bat Cost?

MLB At Bat is an excellent bargain if you’re not picky about watching games versus listening to them. The service costs $3.99 per month, or $29.99 per year.

Does MLB At Bat Come With a Free Trial?

Yes! New users get seven days to try MLB At Bat for free.

Does MLB At Bat Allow You to Watch Live Games?

Not many. At Bat is a primarily audio service, though it does offer a Free Game of the Day, determined by the league, plus live look-ins on MLB Big Inning (think NFL RedZone, but for baseball). You’ll still get major highlights from around the league, but few complete live games at the major league level.

To watch live, out of market games fans should consider a subscription to MLB.TV, which features single-team packages for $120 per season or full league subscription options for $140 per year.

Does MLB At Bat Have Blackouts?

Nope! Users will be able to listen live to every in-market and out-of-market game of the season, no matter what team they root for or what market they live in.

Does MLB At Bat Offer Minor League Baseball?

Yes! MLB At Bat will offer over 7,000 MiLB affiliate games over the course of the 2023 season. There are no blackouts, and games will be presented both live and on-demand.