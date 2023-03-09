What Is Roku Tracking When You Watch TV? And What Do they Do with the Data?

For anyone who has lived their life online in the past few decades, platforms and apps collecting data about their usage habits certainly won’t come as a surprise. So, you probably won’t be shocked that Roku tracks what apps are being used the most on its platform, how often people turn on their TVs, or even what people are watching on the Roku Channel, but the streaming service has access to much more information than that, even down to your individual viewing habits.

At the 17th annual Media Sports and Entertainment Conference held at NYU last week, industry professionals, professors, and graduate students gathered to hear from the biggest brands in media including HBO Max, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount Global, Disney, and more. In a session titled “Masters of Marketing,” which focused on how streaming services acquire new subscribers, Roku’s Senior Manager of Media and Entertainment Marketing Lana Li described how Roku uses tracking and how the company uses the information collected from tracking.

“Using our search data, we can recommend specific strategies based on how people are interacting [with Roku],” she said. “Take binge versus episodic, for example. What we see is that three weeks after a release for a binge series, like ‘Ozarks,’ the buzz and search is highest on our platform, and then it dwindles immediately afterward.”

This is where Roku can shine as an aggregated data team, giving insights –– as well as solutions –– to partners like Netflix on what to do next. This comes in making sure that the bigger catalog of those respective partners is marketed at the height of this engagement.

“And so with these types of binge releases, our recommendation is you have to acquire and engage [with the viewer] at the same time because they will move on to the next show so quickly,” Li said.

Netflix, another panelist on the session, backed Li up saying that the programming team works on full-year and quarterly sequencing so that “not everything is at once, where it is easy to drop off.”

But the unique position that Roku is in is that they aren’t competing against any of these subscription streaming services, instead, they are working with them.

“We are the battleground for the streaming wars,” Li said. “All of these services are battling on the Roku platform for viewers’ attention.”

That attention is what Roku is getting good at by tracking on a personal level. Roku's Privacy Policy states that the streaming platform tracks everything from your name and email address to your location and your individual interactions with content and ads, and a lot more.

“We’re in every moment when the [viewer] is signing up, canceling, lapsed,” Li said. “So we’re able to use our unique data to understand them. Did the user install Paramount+ but they haven’t signed up? We can find them across the platform and help make that user sign in. If someone hasn’t watched Netflix in 30 days, we can find that user and help reengage them even if they’re watching a video on the ESPN network.”

Roku, which just hit 70 million active accounts globally, has been collecting user information and viewership information for some time, including automatic content recognition (ACR) data, from its OS integrations with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners such as TCL. But by owning the TV hardware itself, which Roku announced in January 2023, the company has access to and control over all of the data generated, including TV viewing and shopping behavior.

These statements are in line with what Roku said at the Consumer Technology Association’s CES convention earlier this year when The Streamable got a preview of the company’s new TVs. Roku’s data allows advertisers to target their content toward specific audiences using Roku’s first-party and ACR (automatic content recognition) data in a way that’s privacy compliant, said Roku’s head of U.S. brand sales Kristina Shepard. She noted that all Roku TVs will ask for consent to track content consumption data when consumers first install their TVs. With Roku-manufactured TVs, the company can give brands more granular targeting data and closed-loop measurement reporting for their campaigns.

“When I think of the big media companies,” Li said, “they all own streaming services and their own studios … [That is] a way for one company to make all of their efforts work better together. When acquiring a [viewer] on Peacock, do they retarget to them so that they buy a movie ticket in a theater, such as M3GAN? And then how do you also generate more revenue from that same [viewer] when the movie goes to Fandango where they can rent the movie? We are filling that gap.”

Roku occupies a myriad of different spaces inside the streaming world. Not only is it the most popular streaming platform in the United States, but it is also one of the most important advertising platforms in the industry and it is increasing its original content creation and licensing deals. By pivoting into manufacturing its own TVs, the company is working to even further ingratiate itself into the advertising and content distribution arms of the streaming world.