What is the Cheapest Way to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?

How much would you pay to ensure you were able to watch every single contest of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament? There are 67 total games in the competition from start to finish, and cord-cutters who have left cable behind are likely hoping there’s a much cheaper solution than the expensive pay-TV contract they left behind.

The good news is that there’s a great way to watch March Madness games on the cheap this year. Check below to find out the best method of streaming every game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, and saving a good chunk of change in the process!

Which Live TV Streaming Service is the Cheapest for Watching March Madness?

To start with, users should sign up for a subscription to Sling TV. This live TV streaming service offers a couple of different subscription options starting at $40 per month, but users interested in watching the tournament should stick with an Orange plan. That will give them access to TBS, TNT, and truTV, and thanks to a special offer from Sling it’ll only cost new users $20 for their first month.

If you choose to keep your Sling subscription, you’ll also get access to more live sports on ESPN, including the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Sling Orange also comes with live news from CNN, big laughs from Comedy Central, and much more. You can also switch seamlessly between Sling’s Orange and Blue plans once you’re a subscriber, or sign up for both at a discounted rate!

How Can You Watch NCAA Tournament Games on CBS for Free?

“Ah, but wait,” you may be thinking, “that doesn’t cover the games on CBS!” You’re quite right, as Sling’s Orange plan does not include CBS at this time. That’s a big deal for March Madness viewers, as CBS will broadcast more than 20 games of the tournament this year, including the Final Four and the championship game.

Luckily, there’s a highly cost-effective option to combine with your Sling TV subscription and ensure you get to watch all this year’s March Madness games. That comes in the form of Paramount+ Premium, which grants users in every major market access to a live, 24/7 feed of their local CBS affiliate. Normally Paramount+ Premium costs $9.99, but thanks to a special offer from Paramount, new users can use promo code ADVANCE and get a 30-day free trial of the service.

That will cover every game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament this year, and give you a couple more weeks to watch shows from the mind of Taylor Sheridan like “1923” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” the full complement of “Star Trek” series, and blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick” completely ad-free.

What’s the Total Cost of the Paramount+/Sling TV Bundle?

Right now, the total cost to watch every single March Madness game in 2023 by bundling Sling TV and Paramount+ is just $20. It’s a $50 value, but thanks to generous introductory offers to new users from both streamers you can save 60% off that price. After one month is over, your cost will revert to the standard $40 per month for Sling TV, and $9.99 for Paramount+.