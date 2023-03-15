What is the Cheapest Way to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament?
How much would you pay to ensure you were able to watch every single contest of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament? There are 67 total games in the competition from start to finish, and cord-cutters who have left cable behind are likely hoping there’s a much cheaper solution than the expensive pay-TV contract they left behind.
The good news is that there’s a great way to watch March Madness games on the cheap this year. Check below to find out the best method of streaming every game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, and saving a good chunk of change in the process!
Which Live TV Streaming Service is the Cheapest for Watching March Madness?
To start with, users should sign up for a subscription to Sling TV. This live TV streaming service offers a couple of different subscription options starting at $40 per month, but users interested in watching the tournament should stick with an Orange plan. That will give them access to TBS, TNT, and truTV, and thanks to a special offer from Sling it’ll only cost new users $20 for their first month.
If you choose to keep your Sling subscription, you’ll also get access to more live sports on ESPN, including the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Sling Orange also comes with live news from CNN, big laughs from Comedy Central, and much more. You can also switch seamlessly between Sling’s Orange and Blue plans once you’re a subscriber, or sign up for both at a discounted rate!
How Can You Watch NCAA Tournament Games on CBS for Free?
“Ah, but wait,” you may be thinking, “that doesn’t cover the games on CBS!” You’re quite right, as Sling’s Orange plan does not include CBS at this time. That’s a big deal for March Madness viewers, as CBS will broadcast more than 20 games of the tournament this year, including the Final Four and the championship game.
Luckily, there’s a highly cost-effective option to combine with your Sling TV subscription and ensure you get to watch all this year’s March Madness games. That comes in the form of Paramount+ Premium, which grants users in every major market access to a live, 24/7 feed of their local CBS affiliate. Normally Paramount+ Premium costs $9.99, but thanks to a special offer from Paramount, new users can use promo code ADVANCE and get a 30-day free trial of the service.
That will cover every game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament this year, and give you a couple more weeks to watch shows from the mind of Taylor Sheridan like “1923” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” the full complement of “Star Trek” series, and blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick” completely ad-free.
What’s the Total Cost of the Paramount+/Sling TV Bundle?
Right now, the total cost to watch every single March Madness game in 2023 by bundling Sling TV and Paramount+ is just $20. It’s a $50 value, but thanks to generous introductory offers to new users from both streamers you can save 60% off that price. After one month is over, your cost will revert to the standard $40 per month for Sling TV, and $9.99 for Paramount+.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.