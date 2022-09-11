What are the Cheapest Ways to Watch NFL RedZone Channel For 2022 Season?

The 2022 NFL Season is upon us, and you might be looking to stream NFL RedZone Channel. With NFL RedZone you will get ad-free wall-to-wall coverage of all Sunday afternoon games while host Scott Hanson whips you around the action.

The good news is that there are more options than ever to watch the most glorious channel ever made for NFL fans, even without cable or satellite. Here re the least expensive ways to stream RedZone Channel for the NFL season.

Best Deals on NFL RedZone For NFL Season

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF your first month of Sling TV. With the discount, if you subscribe to the Sling TV Blue Plan + Sports Extra for just $23 for your first month.

With that you can watch NFL RedZone, NFL Network, as well as Sunday Night Football on NBC and NFL on FOX (in select markets).

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

One of the least expensive ways to stream NFL RedZone for the season is through the NFL App. For $34.99 for the NFL season, you watch cheaper than ever.

Buying directly from the NFL App is the cheapest way to get NFL RedZone, but it does come with limitations. You won’t be able to AirPlay, Cast, or watch on a streaming player like Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. In order to watch NFL RedZone on your TV without cable, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

To access it, you must download the NFL App, go to Settings, and sign-up for the NFL RedZone Mobile Plan.

For a limited time, you can get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV (normally $69.99). With NFL RedZone only being $20 in their Sports Add-On, you can almost think about it being like getting the entire season of NFL RedZone For Free.

You will be able to watch NFL on CBS, NFL on FOX, Sunday Night Football (NBC), Monday Night Football (ESPN), and Thursday Night Football (NFL Network) for just $49.99 a month (normally $69.99). With NFL RedZone, it will cost your $59.99 a month until December.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

New subscribers can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV to stream CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and the option to add NFL RedZone (+$11) – also free as part of the trial. After the trial fuboTV + RedZone will be $81 a month.

fuboTV will often run promotions with Amex that will give subscribers $20 off their first three months of fuboTV, meaning you can get their base plan for just $49.99 a month. To see if you are eligible, you can check your Amex Offers on your account. if you are, you just link the offer to your Amex and make sure you subscribe with the same card.