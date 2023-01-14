What is the Cheapest Way to Stream the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The 2023 NFL Playoffs is here – and you might be wondering what is the absolutely cheapest way to watch it. With games on CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC, every single playoff game is available for free with an over-the-air antenna. But if you live in an area where you can’t get a great signal, there are still inexpensive ways to stream games online.

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Playoffs

When: Starting January 14th

Where: CBS, NBC, FOX, & ABC

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Sling TV

If you don’t care about streaming all games in a single place, you can jump around various streaming services to get most games on the cheap.

NFL Playoff Games on CBS

Price: $4.99, after a 30-Day Free Trial

All games that air on CBS, including this week’s Dolphins vs. Bills matchup, will also be available to stream with Paramount+, which has a 30-Day Free Trial. In addition to the Wild Card matchup, you will be able to stream one of the AFC Divisional matchups, along with the AFC Championship.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: 1923.

NFL Playoff Games on NBC

Price: $4.99

All games that air on NBC, including the Wild Card matchups between the Jags vs. Chargers and Bengals vs. Ravens, will be simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium. At just $4.99 a month, you will also get NBC’s coverage of the Divisional Playoff games as well.

NFL Playoff Games on ABC

Price: $9.99

For the second year in a row, ABC will simulcast a Monday Night Football Wild Card game. This year it has the most prestigious matchup of the weekend, Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition to airing on ABC and ESPN, you can also watch the game with a subscription to ESPN+. ESPN+ is either available for $9.99 a month, or as part of the Disney Bundle for $12.99 a month).

NFL Playoff Games on FOX

Price: $20

Where streaming NFL games becomes a bit tricky is those that air on FOX. While FOX has a free streaming service called Tubi, it doesn’t air any NFL games on FOX. The least expensive option to watch games on FOX is with a subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan, which is just $20 for your first month.

Sling only offers FOX in select markets, but fortunately they carry it in the cities of the four teams playing on FOX this wild card weekend: New York, Minneapolis, Seattle, and San Francisco. You can also watch it in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Phoenix.

Best Bundle For NFL Games

The least expensive way to get most of the games in a single place is with a subscription to Sling TV Orange and Blue. With the service, you will get games that air on FOX (select markets), NBC (select markets), and ESPN, along with extra coverage on NFL Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month for $27.50.

You could also consider signing up for DIRECTV STREAM, which has a 5-Day Free Trial, or fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial. Both of those services carry CBS, FOX, NBC, and ABC/ESPN, so you can catch the entire NFL Playoffs.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

You could also consider a subscription to NFL+, which is just $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. While NFL+ will carry every NFL playoff, you will only be able to watch them on your phone or tablet. The service also doesn’t allow you to AirPlay or Cast to your big screen.