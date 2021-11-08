What Is the Difference Between Each HBO Max Plan?

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that provides a full library of HBO original series, Warner Bros. films, and exclusive HBO Max originals that only subscribers have access to.

About the HBO Max Plans

The least expensive plan is $9.99/month. Removing ads increases the price. You can either pay monthly or yearly for both plans.

Pre-paying for one year of HBO Max saves the subscriber 16%, bringing the cost to $99/yr for an ad-supported plan. For the ad-free plan, the same promotion is offered for $149.99 upfront.

With Ads ($9.99/mo or $119.88/yr)

The ad-supported plan is less expensive than the ad-free version, and the ads only last a few minutes per hour. Viewers have access to most of the HBO’s on demand library, however, they are unable to stream newer titles including same-day 2021 Warner Bro movie theater releases. Users cannot download movies or shows with this plan.

Without Ads ($14.99/mo or $179.88/yr)

This plan allows full access to the on demand library and eliminates ads. Exclusive to the ad-free plan, subscribers have access to 2021 Warner Bros. movie premieres the same day that they appear in theaters at no extra cost. You also have the ability to download 30 movies to watch offline as well as 4K UHD streaming for select movies.

HBO Max Bundles

Cricket Wireless the prepaid service from AT&T, includes a free subscription to the ad-supported version of HBO Max with its $60-per-month unlimited plan.

Which Plan is Right for You?

We suggest paying for the monthly option to sample 4 weeks of content instead of committing to a year right away. The ad-free plan is better for those who want to see the 2021 Warner Bros releases, like “Dune” or “The Matrix Resurrections.”

Anyone with a current HBO or HBO NOW subscription is entitled to an HBO Max account for free– as long as they’re registered with a eligible provider.

There is no free trial available at this time. However, Hulu offers a 7-day trial when you get the HBO Max add-on.