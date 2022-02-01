How to Stream the Best Movies & TV Series to Celebrate Black History Month

To mark Black History Month 2022, here are titles that will help you celebrate the stories and achievements of Black Americans, reflect on the past, as well as work toward a future free of oppression and systemic racism. From uplifting stories, surreal documentaries, biographies to funny sitcoms, superhero movies, comedy, action, horror, and everything in between- you can explore movies and TV series that dive into the triumphs and challenges of the Black experience.

Streaming services are doing their part to inspire and educate by highlighting their respective Black History Month slates throughout the month. For instance, BET+ has its More Than a Month programming slate with the premiere of “Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” on February 10, which stars Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Nelly, JB Smoove, Robin Thicke, Boris Kodjoe and Duane Martin.

discovery+ will also have a slate called “Black Voices” with year-round programming spotlighting the African American community. New originals include “Remix My Space with Marsai Martin” along with other documentaries and specials. The four-part docuseries “Profiled: The Black Man” will make its debut on February 12. Also, a three-part docuseries titled “Uprooted” will premiere on February 18.

In addition, Netflix and its Strong Black Lead brand is highlighting content throughout February beginning with the social series “Strong Black Lens,” featuring Black photographers/cinematographers like David Lee, Juan Veloz, Kwaku Alston, Flo Ngala, and others.

Paramount+ and its Content for Change initiative amplifies Black creators and talent via its Black Voices Collection. Also, Apple TV+ is releasing the four-part series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” on February 18, ahead of Presidents Day weekend.

Also, Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi will debut two Tubi Originals such as “Howard High” (February 4) and “Pass the Mic” (February 16). The streamer will also exclusively release the first season of Fox’s “Our Kind of People” for free beginning February 2.

Lastly, Pluto TV’s Black Cinema will show a new movie daily at 8 PM whereas Showtime Documentary Films is premiering the three-part docuseries “everything’s gonna be all white” on February 11.