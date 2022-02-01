How to Stream the Best Movies & TV Series to Celebrate Black History Month

To mark Black History Month 2022, here are titles that will help you celebrate the stories and achievements of Black Americans, reflect on the past, as well as work toward a future free of oppression and systemic racism. From uplifting stories, surreal documentaries, biographies to funny sitcoms, superhero movies, comedy, action, horror, and everything in between- you can explore movies and TV series that dive into the triumphs and challenges of the Black experience.
Movies to Celebrate Black History Month
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)July 2, 2021
During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.
King RichardNovember 18, 2021
The story of how Richard Williams served as a coach to his daughters Venus and Serena, who will soon become two of the most legendary tennis players in history.
The United States vs. Billie HolidayMarch 31, 2021
Billie Holiday spent much of her career being adored by fans. In the 1940s, the government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial ballad, “Strange Fruit.”
No Sudden MoveJune 24, 2021
A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.
Malcolm & MarieJanuary 29, 2021
As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.
Malcolm XNovember 18, 1992
A tribute to the controversial black activist and leader of the struggle for black liberation. He hit bottom during his imprisonment in the ’50s, he became a Black Muslim and then a leader in the Nation of Islam. His assassination in 1965 left a legacy of self-determination and racial pride.
Judas and the Black MessiahFebruary 12, 2021
Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panthers on the orders of FBI Agent Mitchell and J. Edgar Hoover. As Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton ascends—falling for a fellow revolutionary en route—a battle wages for O’Neal’s soul.
Black Is KingJuly 31, 2020
This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” (2019) for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.
One Night in Miami…December 25, 2020
In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.
Sylvie's LoveJanuary 27, 2020
When a young woman meets an aspiring saxophonist in her father’s record shop in 1950s Harlem, their love ignites a sweeping romance that transcends changing times, geography, and professional success.
Waiting to ExhaleDecember 22, 1995
Cheated on, mistreated and stepped on, the women are holding their breath, waiting for the elusive “good man” to break a string of less-than-stellar lovers. Friends and confidants Vannah, Bernie, Glo and Robin talk it all out, determined to find a better way to breathe.
Black in Space: Breaking the Color BarrierFebruary 24, 2020
America’s experiences during the Civil Rights Movement and the Space Race are well documented. However, few know about the moment these two worlds collided, when the White House and NASA scrambled to put the first black astronaut into orbit. This is the untold story of the decades-long battle between the U.S. and the Soviet Union to be the first superpower to bring diversity to the skies, told by the black astronauts and their families, who were part of this little known chapter of the Cold War.
(In)Visible PortraitsJune 19, 2020
(In)Visible Portraits shatters the too-often invisible otherizing of Black women in America and reclaims the true narrative as told in their own words.
Ma Rainey's Black BottomNovember 25, 2020
Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.
Da 5 BloodsJune 12, 2020
Four African-American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.
Coming 2 AmericaMarch 5, 2021
Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his royal father’s dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America once again.
The Best of EnemiesApril 5, 2019
Centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.
Dolemite Is My NameOctober 4, 2019
The story of Rudy Ray Moore, who created the iconic big screen pimp character Dolemite in the 1970s.
Queen & SlimNovember 27, 2019
While on a forgettable first date together in Ohio, a black man and a black woman are pulled over for a minor traffic infraction. The situation escalates, with sudden and tragic results.
HarrietNovember 1, 2019
The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
BlindspottingJuly 20, 2018
Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. He and his troublemaking childhood best friend, Miles, work as movers, and when Collin witnesses a police shooting, the two men’s friendship is tested as they grapple with identity and their changed realities in the rapidly-gentrifying neighborhood they grew up in.
MoonlightOctober 21, 2016
The tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.
BlacKkKlansmanAugust 9, 2018
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
Black PantherFebruary 13, 2018
King T’Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne by factions within his own country as well as without. Using powers reserved to Wakandan kings, T’Challa assumes the Black Panther mantle to join with ex-girlfriend Nakia, the queen-mother, his princess-kid sister, members of the Dora Milaje (the Wakandan ‘special forces’) and an American secret agent, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseDecember 6, 2018
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
MarshallOctober 13, 2017
Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, battles through one of his career-defining cases.
Get OutFebruary 24, 2017
Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.
AmistadDecember 10, 1997
In 1839, the slave ship Amistad set sail from Cuba to America. During the long trip, Cinque leads the slaves in an unprecedented uprising. They are then held prisoner in Connecticut, and their release becomes the subject of heated debate. Freed slave Theodore Joadson wants Cinque and the others exonerated and recruits property lawyer Roger Baldwin to help his case. Eventually, John Quincy Adams also becomes an ally.
I Am Not Your NegroFebruary 3, 2017
Working from the text of James Baldwin’s unfinished final novel, director Raoul Peck creates a meditation on what it means to be Black in the United States.
Hidden FiguresDecember 10, 2016
The untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson – brilliant African-American women working at NASA and serving as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history – the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The visionary trio crossed all gender and race lines to inspire generations to dream big.
Queen of KatweSeptember 23, 2016
A young girl overcomes her disadvantaged upbringing in the slums of Uganda to become a Chess master.
FencesDecember 16, 2016
In 1950s Pittsburgh, a frustrated African-American father struggles with the constraints of poverty, racism, and his own inner demons as he tries to raise a family.
What Happened, Miss Simone?January 22, 2015
The film chronicles Nina Simone’s journey from child piano prodigy to iconic musician and passionate activist, told in her own words.
SelmaDecember 25, 2014
“Selma,” as in Alabama, the place where segregation in the South was at its worst, leading to a march that ended in violence, forcing a famous statement by President Lyndon B. Johnson that ultimately led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act.
Dear White PeopleOctober 17, 2014
Four black students attend an Ivy League college where a riot breaks out over an “African-American” themed party thrown by white students. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in ‘post-racial’ America while weaving a story about forging one’s unique path in the world.
42April 12, 2013
The powerful story of Jackie Robinson, the legendary baseball player who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier when he joined the roster of the Brooklyn Dodgers. The film follows the innovative Dodgers’ general manager Branch Rickey, the MLB executive who first signed Robinson to the minors and then helped to bring him up to the show.
12 Years a SlaveOctober 18, 2013
In the pre-Civil War United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery. Facing cruelty as well as unexpected kindnesses Solomon struggles not only to stay alive, but to retain his dignity. In the twelfth year of his unforgettable odyssey, Solomon’s chance meeting with a Canadian abolitionist will forever alter his life.
The HelpAugust 9, 2011
Aibileen Clark is a middle-aged African-American maid who has spent her life raising white children and has recently lost her only son; Minny Jackson is an African-American maid who has often offended her employers despite her family’s struggles with money and her desperate need for jobs; and Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan is a young white woman who has recently moved back home after graduating college to find out her childhood maid has mysteriously disappeared. These three stories intertwine to explain how life in Jackson, Mississippi revolves around “the help”; yet they are always kept at a certain distance because of racial lines.
FlightNovember 2, 2012
Commercial airline pilot Whip Whitaker has a problem with drugs and alcohol, though so far he’s managed to complete his flights safely. His luck runs out when a disastrous mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground. Whip pulls off a miraculous crash-landing that results in only six lives lost. Shaken to the core, Whip vows to get sober — but when the crash investigation exposes his addiction, he finds himself in an even worse situation.
InvictusDecember 10, 2009
Newly elected President Nelson Mandela knows his nation remains racially and economically divided in the wake of apartheid. Believing he can bring his people together through the universal language of sport, Mandela rallies South Africa’s rugby team as they make their historic run to the 1995 Rugby World Cup Championship match.
PreciousNovember 6, 2009
Set in Harlem in 1987, Claireece “Precious” Jones is a 16-year-old African American girl born into a life no one would want. She’s pregnant for the second time by her absent father; at home, she must wait hand and foot on her mother, an angry woman who abuses her emotionally and physically. School is chaotic and Precious has reached the ninth grade with good marks and a secret; She can’t read.
The Blind SideNovember 20, 2009
The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All American football player and first round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.
The Pursuit of HappynessDecember 14, 2006
A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he’s poised to begin a life-changing professional career.
Monster's BallJune 7, 2001
Set in the southern USA, a racist white man, Hank, falls in love with a black woman named Leticia. Ironically, Hank is a prison guard working on Death Row who executed Leticia’s husband. Hank and Leticia’s inter-racial affair leads to confusion and new ideas for the two unlikely lovers.
Training DayOctober 5, 2001
On his first day on the job as a narcotics officer, a rookie cop works with a rogue detective who isn’t what he appears.
AliDecember 10, 2001
In 1964, a brash, new pro boxer, fresh from his Olympic gold medal victory, explodes onto the scene: Cassius Clay. Bold and outspoken, he cuts an entirely new image for African Americans in sport with his proud public self-confidence and his unapologetic belief that he is the greatest boxer of all time. Yet at the top of his game, both Ali’s personal and professional lives face the ultimate test.
Love & BasketballApril 21, 2000
Quincy McCall and Monica Wright grew up in the same neighborhood and have known each other since childhood. As they grow into adulthood, they fall in love, but they also share another all-consuming passion: basketball. As Quincy and Monica struggle to make their relationship work, they follow separate career paths though high school and college basketball and, they hope, into stardom in big-league professional ball.
How Stella Got Her Groove BackAugust 14, 1998
Through good times and bad, Stella and Delilah have always had each other. Now, Stella’s so busy building a life that she’s forgotten how to really live. But Delilah is about to change all that. What starts as a quick trip to Jamaica, end as an exhilarating voyage of self discovery as Stella learns to open her heart and find love - even if it’s with a man 20 years her junior.
The Best ManOctober 22, 1999
After writing a soon-to-be bestselling novel, writer and committed bachelor Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) attempts to hide the fact that his saucy new book is loosely based on the lives and loves of his tight-knit group of friends. Harper is set to be best man at his friend Lance’s (Morris Chestnut) wedding, and all his friends will be in attendance. When an advance copy of the book makes its way into the hands of his ex-flame, Jordan Armstrong (Nia Long), Harper attempts to keep it under wraps.
The WoodJuly 16, 1999
In the panicky, uncertain hours before his wedding, a groom with prenuptial jitters and his two best friends reminisce about growing up together in the middle-class African-American neighborhood of Inglewood, California. Flashing back to the twenty-something trio’s childhood exploits, the memories capture the mood and nostalgia of the ’80s era.
Soul FoodSeptember 26, 1997
Traditional Sunday dinners at Mama Joe’s (Irma P. Hall) turn sour when sisters Teri (Vanessa L. Williams), Bird (Nia Long) and Maxine (Vivica A. Fox) start bringing their problems to the dinner table in this ensemble comedy. When tragedy strikes, it’s up to grandson Ahmad (Brandon Hammond) to pull the family together and put the soul back into the family’s weekly gatherings.
Set It OffNovember 6, 1996
Four black women, all of whom have suffered for lack of money and at the hands of the majority, undertake to rob banks. While initially successful, a policeman who was involved in shooting one of the women’s brothers is on their trail. As the women add to the loot, their tastes and interests begin to change and their suspicions of each other increase on the way to a climactic robbery.
FridayApril 26, 1995
Craig and Smokey are two guys in Los Angeles hanging out on their porch on a Friday afternoon, smoking and drinking, looking for something to do.
Bad BoysApril 7, 1995
Marcus Burnett is a hen-pecked family man. Mike Lowry is a foot-loose and fancy free ladies’ man. Both are Miami policemen, and both have 72 hours to reclaim a consignment of drugs stolen from under their station’s nose. To complicate matters, in order to get the assistance of the sole witness to a murder, they have to pretend to be each other.
Menace II SocietyMay 26, 1993
Sobering and incisive, this cautionary drama centers on a street tough 18-year-old facing a moral quandary while trying to turn his life around.
What's Love Got to Do with ItJune 9, 1993
What’s Love Got to Do with It is a 1993 American biographical film directed by Brian Gibson, based on the life of Tina Turner. The film stars Angela Bassett as Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner. The screenplay was adapted by Kate Lanier from the book I, Tina co-written by Turner with Kurt Loder. Both Ike and Tina assigned rights to Lanier for their lives to be dramatized in the film. The film’s soundtrack featured the hit song “I Don’t Wanna Fight”, which went to number one in seven countries.
Poetic JusticeJuly 23, 1993
In this film, we see the world through the eyes of main character Justice, a young African-American poet. A mail carrier invites a few friends along for a long overnight delivery run.
Boyz n the HoodJuly 12, 1991
Boyz n the Hood is the popular and successful film and social criticism from John Singleton about the conditions in South Central Los Angeles where teenagers are involved in gun fights and drug dealing on a daily basis.
Django UnchainedDecember 25, 2012
With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.
New Jack CityMarch 8, 1991
A gangster, Nino, is in the Cash Money Brothers, making a million dollars every week selling crack. A cop, Scotty, discovers that the only way to infiltrate the gang is to become a dealer himself.
House PartyMarch 9, 1990
Young Kid has been invited to a party at his friend Play’s house. But after a fight at school, Kid’s father grounds him. None the less, Kid sneaks out when his father falls asleep. But Kid doesn’t know that three of the thugs at school have decided to give him a lesson in behavior.
Do the Right ThingJune 14, 1989
Salvatore “Sal” Fragione is the Italian owner of a pizzeria in Brooklyn. A neighborhood local, Buggin’ Out, becomes upset when he sees that the pizzeria’s Wall of Fame exhibits only Italian actors. Buggin’ Out believes a pizzeria in a black neighborhood should showcase black actors, but Sal disagrees. The wall becomes a symbol of racism and hate to Buggin’ Out and to other people in the neighborhood, and tensions rise.
GloryDecember 15, 1989
Robert Gould Shaw leads the US Civil War’s first all-black volunteer company, fighting prejudices of both his own Union army and the Confederates.
Lean On MeMarch 3, 1989
When principal Joe Clark takes over decaying Eastside High School, he’s faced with students wearing gang colors and graffiti-covered walls. Determined to do anything he must to turn the school around, he expels suspected drug dealers, padlocks doors and demands effort and results from students, staff and parents. Autocratic to a fault, this real-life educator put it all on the line.
Coming to AmericaJune 29, 1988
An African prince decides it’s time for him to find a princess… and his mission leads him and his most loyal friend to Queens, New York. In disguise as an impoverished immigrant, the pampered prince quickly finds himself a new job, new friends, new digs, new enemies and lots of trouble.
She's Gotta Have ItAugust 8, 1986
The story of Nola Darling’s simultaneous sexual relationships with three different men is told by her and by her partners and other friends. All three men wanted her to commit solely to them; Nola resists being “owned” by a single partner.
The Color PurpleDecember 18, 1985
An epic tale spanning forty years in the life of Celie, an African-American woman living in the South who survives incredible abuse and bigotry. After Celie’s abusive father marries her off to the equally debasing ‘Mister’ Albert Johnson, things go from bad to worse, leaving Celie to find companionship anywhere she can. She perseveres, holding on to her dream of one day being reunited with her sister in Africa.
WattstaxFebruary 4, 1973
Wattstax is the 1973 documentary film about the Afro-American Woodstock concert held in Los Angeles seven years after the Watts riots. Director Mel Stuart mixes footage from the concert with footage of the living conditions in the current day Watts neighborhood. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Documentary Film.
Lady Sings the BluesOctober 12, 1972
Chronicles the rise and fall of legendary blues singer Billie Holiday. Her late childhood, stint as a prostitute, early tours, marriages and drug addiction are featured.
Muhammad Ali: The GreatestNovember 21, 1969
Universally accepted as a true icon of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali’s phenomenal achievements spanned sport, politics and religion. One man – photographer William Klein had comprehensive access to the events that shaped Ali’s legend. In 1964, the young gregarious Cassius Clay successfully defeated the seemingly invincible Heavyweight Champion of the World Sonny Liston – the manner of Clay’s victory and his amazing persona made him an instant superstar. Through this incredible period, and Clay’s subsequent rematches with Liston, William Klein enjoyed unrivalled access top Clay’s camp – witnessing at first hand Cassius Clay becoming Muhammad Ali and angering the American people with his allegiance to Islam. Forward to Zaire 1974, and the return of Muhammad Ali to the world stage to face another invincible champion George Foreman. As Ali reclaimed the crown for a second time, Klein was ever present, capturing the full story at close quarter.
Guess Who's Coming to DinnerDecember 11, 1967
A couple’s attitudes are challenged when their daughter brings home a fiancé who is black.
In the Heat of the NightAugust 2, 1967
An African American detective is asked to investigate a murder in a racist southern town.
Lilies of the FieldJune 4, 1963
An unemployed construction worker heading out west stops at a remote farm in the desert to get water when his car overheats. The farm is being worked by a group of East European Catholic nuns, headed by the strict mother superior, who believes the man has been sent by God to build a much needed church in the desert.
TV Shows to Celebrate Black History Month
RootsJanuary 23, 1977
The epic tale of celebrated Pulitzer-prize winning author Alex Haley’s ancestors as portrayed in the acclaimed twelve hour mini-series Roots, was first told in his 1976 bestseller Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The docu-drama covers a period of history that begins in mid-1700s Gambia, West Africa and concludes during post-Civil War United States, over 100 years later. This 1977 miniseries eventually won 9 Emmy awards, a Golden Globe award, and a Peabody award, and still stands as the most watched miniseries in U.S. history.
Women of the MovementJanuary 6, 2022
A limited series focusing on Mamie Till Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till following his brutal murder in the Jim Crow South.
The TalkOctober 18, 2010
A panel of well-known news and entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity and the trending topics of the day.
“The Talk” is launching weekly series at 2 PM called “Making Black History Now,” which will shine a light on special guests, their journey, and historical impact on the world. The first segment will feature an interview with Victor Glover Jr., the first African-American astronaut to reside at the International Space Station.
The Last DanceApril 19, 2020
A 10-part documentary chronicling the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.
HarlemDecember 2, 2021
Four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.
The Ms. Pat ShowAugust 12, 2021
A woman from Atlanta finds herself in conservative middle America where she lives her life as a reluctant suburban mom.
The Great Soul Food Cook OffNovember 20, 2021
Eight chefs go head-to-head throughout in a competition, but only one competitor can take home the grand prize of $50,000.
The Legacy of Black Wall StreetJune 1, 2021
One hundred years after the Tulsa massacre, the powerful and tumultuous story of “Black Wall Street” is told by its founders and their descendants, as well as contemporary entrepreneurs and experts, including the iconic Dr. Angela Davis.
Ghost Brothers: Lights OutApril 17, 2021
The Ghost Brothers (Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey) are the dopest brothers on television hunting ghosts. These candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore disturbed hotspots across the country, checking out and sizing up local legends and supernatural stories. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts still hanging around these locations … and why they don’t leave.
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed AmericaMay 26, 2021
Black food is American food. Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to Texas in this docuseries.
Small AxeNovember 15, 2020
An anthology series of five stories looking at the lives of a group of friends and their families in London’s West Indian community from the late 1960s to the early 80s.
Raising DionOctober 4, 2019
A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.
WatchmenOctober 20, 2019
Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, “Watchmen” embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.
First Wives ClubSeptember 19, 2019
Three women band together after their first marriages fall apart, and find strength in their sisterhood - and of course a little revenge. Based on the 1996 film.
Love & Marriage HuntsvilleJanuary 12, 2019
Follow the lives of three high-powered African-American couples who come together to revitalize the thriving city of Huntsville, Alabama through their joint real estate venture, The Comeback Group.
The WireJune 2, 2002
Told from the points of view of both the Baltimore homicide and narcotics detectives and their targets, the series captures a universe in which the national war on drugs has become a permanent, self-sustaining bureaucracy, and distinctions between good and evil are routinely obliterated.
A Black Lady Sketch ShowAugust 2, 2019
A narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests presenting sketches performed by a core cast of black women.
When They See UsMay 31, 2019
Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.
PoseJune 3, 2018
A dance musical that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of 1980s life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.
The NeighborhoodOctober 1, 2018
The nicest guy in the Midwest moves his family into a tough neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone appreciates his extreme neighborliness. That includes their new next-door neighbor Calvin.
Black LightningJanuary 16, 2018
Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. As the father of two daughters and principal of a charter high school that also serves as a safe haven for young people in a New Orleans neighborhood overrun by gang violence, he is a hero to his community.
The Good FightFebruary 19, 2017
Picking up one year after the events of the final broadcast episode of “The Good Wife”, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of her law firm, now called “Lockhart, Deckler, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert, Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum & Associates”, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s preeminent law firms.
She's Gotta Have ItNovember 23, 2017
Nola Darling struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, job and three lovers. A new take on Spike Lee’s film, in 10 episodes.
Time: The Kalief Browder StoryMarch 1, 2017
The story of a teenager wrongfully charged with theft and jailed at Riker’s Island prison for over 1,000 days.
Dear White PeopleApril 28, 2017
At a predominantly white Ivy League college, a diverse group of students navigate various forms of racial and other types of discrimination.
AtlantaSeptember 6, 2016
Two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.
InsecureOctober 9, 2016
Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.
The Get DownAugust 12, 2016
In 1977 New York City, the talented and soulful youth of the South Bronx chase dreams and breakneck beats to transform music history.
Key & PeeleJanuary 31, 2012
Key & Peele is an American sketch comedy television show. It stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, both former cast members of MADtv. Each episode of the show consists of several pre-taped sketches starring the two actors, introduced by Key and Peele in front of a live studio audience.
The GameOctober 8, 2006
When her boyfriend Derwin Davis is chosen as the new third-string wide receiver for the San Diego Sabers, Melanie Barnett decides to attend a local college so she can be with him. While Derwin worries about the plays on the field, Melanie adjusts to her new lifestyle. She gets a play-by-play account of the lives and relationships among NFL wives, girlfriends and mom/managers who use their best game to help their men stay on the field and on their arm.
The ParkersAugust 30, 1999
The Parkers is an American sitcom that aired on UPN from August 30, 1999, to May 10, 2004. A spin-off of UPN’s Moesha, The Parkers features the mother-daughter team of Nikki and Kim Parker. The Parkers’ signature “Heeyyy” greeting became very popular in the early 2000s.
The Jamie Foxx ShowAugust 28, 1996
Texas native Jamie King is an aspiring actor who heads to Hollywood in hopes to find fame and fortune in the entertainment industry. To support himself, he works at his Aunt Helen and Uncle Junior’s Los Angeles hotel, the King’s Towers.
The Wayans Bros.January 11, 1995
The Wayans Bros. is a situation comedy that aired from January 1995 to May 1999 on The WB. The series starred real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans. Both brothers were already well-known from the sketch comedy show In Living Color that aired from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. The series also starred John Witherspoon and Anna Maria Horsford.
Sister, SisterApril 1, 1994
Twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell were separated and adopted at birth. Fourteen years later, they encounter each other by chance at the mall. After the families meet, Tia’s widowed father agrees to let Tamera and her single mother move in with them.
MartinAugust 27, 1992
Sassy sitcom centering on radio and television personality Martin Payne. Series focuses on his romantic relationship with girlfriend Gina, her best friend Pam and escapades with best friends Tommy and Cole.
A Different WorldSeptember 24, 1987
A Different World is an American television sitcom which aired for six seasons on NBC. It is a spin-off series from The Cosby Show and originally centered on Denise Huxtable and the life of students at Hillman College, a fictional mixed but historically black college in the state of Virginia. After Bonet’s departure in the first season, the remainder of the series primarily focused more on Southern belle Whitley Gilbert and mathematics whiz Dwayne Wayne. The series frequently depicted members of the major historically black fraternities and sororities.
While it was a spin-off from The Cosby Show, A Different World would typically address issues that were avoided by The Cosby Show writers. One episode that aired in 1990 was one of the first American network television episodes to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Upcoming Titles
EraxFebruary 17, 2022
Monstrous creatures leap from a magical storybook and unleash mayhem and mischief for Auntie Opal and her tween niece Nina in this spooky short film.
Ms. Pat: Y'all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?February 8, 2022
Ms. Pat finds laughter in the absurdities of parenting, pet lovers and very unfortunate lip trends as she unpacks a painful past with humor and honesty.
Tyler Perry's A Madea HomecomingFebruary 25, 2022
Madea’s back - hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.
Only Jokes AllowedFebruary 9, 2022
Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye TrilogyFebruary 16, 2022
The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades.
Phat TuesdaysFebruary 3, 2022
Docuseries celebrating Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today.
Lincoln's DilemmaFebruary 18, 2022
A 21st century examination of a President Lincoln and the people and events that shaped his evolving stance on slavery.
Streaming services are doing their part to inspire and educate by highlighting their respective Black History Month slates throughout the month. For instance, BET+ has its More Than a Month programming slate with the premiere of “Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems” on February 10, which stars Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, Nelly, JB Smoove, Robin Thicke, Boris Kodjoe and Duane Martin.
discovery+ will also have a slate called “Black Voices” with year-round programming spotlighting the African American community. New originals include “Remix My Space with Marsai Martin” along with other documentaries and specials. The four-part docuseries “Profiled: The Black Man” will make its debut on February 12. Also, a three-part docuseries titled “Uprooted” will premiere on February 18.
In addition, Netflix and its Strong Black Lead brand is highlighting content throughout February beginning with the social series “Strong Black Lens,” featuring Black photographers/cinematographers like David Lee, Juan Veloz, Kwaku Alston, Flo Ngala, and others.
Paramount+ and its Content for Change initiative amplifies Black creators and talent via its Black Voices Collection. Also, Apple TV+ is releasing the four-part series “Lincoln’s Dilemma” on February 18, ahead of Presidents Day weekend.
Also, Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi will debut two Tubi Originals such as “Howard High” (February 4) and “Pass the Mic” (February 16). The streamer will also exclusively release the first season of Fox’s “Our Kind of People” for free beginning February 2.
Lastly, Pluto TV’s Black Cinema will show a new movie daily at 8 PM whereas Showtime Documentary Films is premiering the three-part docuseries “everything’s gonna be all white” on February 11.