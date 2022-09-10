 Skip to Content
Sling TV

What NFL Games Can You Stream with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

The cheapest way to stream NFL football is with Sling TV. At just $17.50 For Your First Month, it is $50 less than any of your other options to stream NFL action. While Sling TV may be the least expensive, what live NFL games will you be able to watch with it?

Does Sling TV Carry NFL Games?

With Sling TV, you can watch NFL games that are on ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

To access NBC, FOX, and NFL Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $17.50 For Your First Month. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11 (currently $5.50 for your first month), meaning you can get all that for just $23 For Your First Month.

Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets. A full list is below.

You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more. While Sling TV doesn’t carry NFL on CBS, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11

NBC

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets will still receive live and on-demand content from NBC.

FOX

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets will still receive live and on-demand content from Fox.

