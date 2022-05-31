What Popular Movies Are on Hulu Right Now?

July 16, 2021

A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must visit Portland to find the mysterious person who stole his beloved foraging pig.

This movie features a subdued Nicolas Cage in a fantastic starring role. “The movie feels rather like a folk song to me or a poem,” Cage wrote. “The character of Rob was contending with tremendous grief and self-imposed isolation. It’s one of my favorite movies, and it’s probably my best work.” Critics agreed - the movie scored 82 on Metacritic and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.