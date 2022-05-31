What Popular Movies Are on Hulu Right Now?
When you sign up for Hulu, you get access to a huge library of standout movies. From comedy to horror to dramas and documentaries, there’s something for everyone on the service. Here are some of the most popular movies on Hulu to start streaming today.
Great Popular Movies on Hulu
Death on the NileFebruary 9, 2022
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot boards a glamorous river steamer with enough champagne to fill the Nile. But his Egyptian vacation turns into a thrilling search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.
The King's ManDecember 22, 2021
As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.
Nightmare AlleyDecember 2, 2021
An ambitious carnival man with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.
Deep WaterMarch 18, 2022
Vic and Melinda Van Allen are a couple in the small town of Little Wesley. Their loveless marriage is held together only by a precarious arrangement whereby, in order to avoid the messiness of divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family.
MoneyballSeptember 22, 2011
The story of Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to put together a baseball team on a budget, by employing computer-generated analysis to draft his players.
RunNovember 20, 2020
Chloe, a teenager who is confined to a wheelchair, is homeschooled by her mother, Diane. Chloe soon becomes suspicious of her mother and begins to suspect that she may be harboring a dark secret.
PigJuly 16, 2021
A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must visit Portland to find the mysterious person who stole his beloved foraging pig.
This movie features a subdued Nicolas Cage in a fantastic starring role. “The movie feels rather like a folk song to me or a poem,” Cage wrote. “The character of Rob was contending with tremendous grief and self-imposed isolation. It’s one of my favorite movies, and it’s probably my best work.” Critics agreed - the movie scored 82 on Metacritic and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Drag Me to HellMarch 15, 2009
After denying a woman the extension she needs to keep her home, loan officer Christine Brown sees her once-promising life take a startling turn for the worse. Christine is convinced she’s been cursed by a Gypsy, but her boyfriend is skeptical. Her only hope seems to lie in a psychic who claims he can help her lift the curse and keep her soul from being dragged straight to hell.
TitaneJuly 14, 2021
A woman with a metal plate in her head from a childhood car accident embarks on a bizarre journey, bringing her into contact with a firefighter who’s reunited with his missing son after 10 years.
La La LandNovember 29, 2016
Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars, but as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart.
PrisonersSeptember 18, 2013
Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) faces a parent’s worst nightmare when his 6-year-old daughter, Anna, and her friend go missing. The only lead is an old motorhome that had been parked on their street. The head of the investigation, Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal), arrests the driver, but a lack of evidence forces Loki to release his only suspect. Dover, knowing that his daughter’s life is at stake, decides that he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands.
Ace director Denis Villeneuve does a fantastic job with this emotionally tense story. The cast is top-notch, including Viola Davis, Melissa Leo, Maria Bello, Terrence Howard, and a haunting Paul Dano.
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox StoryDecember 21, 2007
Following a childhood tragedy, Dewey Cox follows a long and winding road to music stardom. Dewey perseveres through changing musical styles, an addiction to nearly every drug known and bouts of uncontrollable rage.
CrushApril 29, 2022
When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.
Forgetting Sarah MarshallApril 17, 2008
When Sarah Marshall dumps aspiring musician Peter Bretter for rock star Aldous Snow, Peter’s world comes crashing down. His best friend suggests that Peter should get away from everything and to fly off to Hawaii to escape all his problems. After arriving in Hawaii and meeting the beautiful Rachel Jansen, Peter is shocked to see not only Aldous Snow in Hawaii, but also Sarah Marshall.
DodgeBall: A True Underdog StoryJune 18, 2004
When megalomaniacal White Goodman, the owner of a trendy, high-end fitness center, makes a move to take over the struggling local gym run by happy-go-lucky Pete La Fleur, there’s only one way for La Fleur to fight back: dodgeball. Aided by a dodgeball guru and Goodman’s attorney, La Fleur and his rag-tag team of underdogs launch a knock-down, drag-out battle in which the winner takes all.
ParasiteMay 30, 2019
Facing unemployment, dwindling savings, and an uncertain future, the Kim family discovers a possible way out of their troubles thanks to the wealthy and glamorous Park family. What follows is a tense, funny, and moving story about ambition, jealousy, and class warfare.
This brilliant film won 4 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film.
Don’t be spooked by the subtitles. You will love this movie.
The Breakfast ClubFebruary 15, 1985
Five high school students from different walks of life endure a Saturday detention under a power-hungry principal. The disparate group includes rebel John, princess Claire, outcast Allison, brainy Brian and Andrew, the jock. Each has a chance to tell his or her story, making the others see them a little differently — and when the day ends, they question whether school will ever be the same.
Hot FuzzFebruary 14, 2007
As a former London constable, Nicholas Angel finds it difficult to adapt to his new assignment in the sleepy British village of Sandford. Not only does he miss the excitement of the big city, but he also has a well-meaning oaf for a partner. However, when a series of grisly accidents rocks Sandford, Angel smells something rotten in the idyllic village.
Pretty WomanMarch 23, 1990
When a millionaire wheeler-dealer enters a business contract with a Hollywood hooker Vivian Ward, he loses his heart in the bargain.
The Hating GameDecember 9, 2021
Resolving to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against cold and efficient nemesis Joshua, a rivalry that is complicated by her growing attraction to him.
SpencerNovember 4, 2021
During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.
WatchmenMarch 4, 2009
In a gritty and alternate 1985 the glory days of costumed vigilantes have been brought to a close by a government crackdown, but after one of the masked veterans is brutally murdered, an investigation into the killer is initiated. The reunited heroes set out to prevent their own destruction, but in doing so uncover a sinister plot that puts all of humanity in grave danger.
Palm SpringsJuly 10, 2020
When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.
TakenFebruary 18, 2008
While vacationing with a friend in Paris, an American girl is kidnapped by a gang of human traffickers intent on selling her into forced prostitution. Working against the clock, her ex-spy father must pull out all the stops to save her. But with his best years possibly behind him, the job may be more than he can handle.
Starship TroopersNovember 7, 1997
Set in the future, the story follows a young soldier named Johnny Rico and his exploits in the Mobile Infantry. Rico’s military career progresses from recruit to non-commissioned officer and finally to officer against the backdrop of an interstellar war between mankind and an arachnoid species known as “the Bugs”.
L.A. ConfidentialSeptember 19, 1997
Three detectives in the corrupt and brutal L.A. police force of the 1950s use differing methods to uncover a conspiracy behind the shotgun slayings of the patrons at an all-night diner.
Demolition ManOctober 8, 1993
Simon Phoenix, a violent criminal cryogenically frozen in 1996, escapes during a parole hearing in 2032 in the utopia of San Angeles. Police are incapable of dealing with his violent ways and turn to his captor, who had also been cryogenically frozen after being wrongfully accused of killing 30 innocent people while apprehending Phoenix.
Black SwanDecember 3, 2010
A journey through the psyche of a young ballerina whose starring role as the duplicitous swan queen turns out to be a part for which she becomes frighteningly perfect.
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del MarMarch 29, 2021
The story of best friends Barb and Star, who leave their small midwestern town for the first time to go on vacation in Vista Del Mar, Florida, where they soon find themselves tangled up in adventure, love, and a villain’s evil plot to kill everyone in town.
JunoDecember 5, 2007
When an offbeat young woman faces an unplanned pregnancy, she makes an unusual decision regarding her unborn child. This movie features an Oscar-winning script from Diablo Cody and an all-star cast including Elliot Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, and J. K. Simmons.