What Premium Channels Can You Add On To A Hulu Subscription?

You may know Hulu offers a live TV option and a standalone on-demand option. But did you know you can add premium subscription channels to both? There are many add-ons and bundles to learn about as well. You can customize your Hulu experience with additional premium channels like Cinemax, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, and STARZ. We’ll discuss them in more detail later.

The term “Hulu” can refer to two different things:

Similar to Netflix or Disney+, there is an on-demand streaming service option that has a catalog of movies and TV shows.

However, there is also a TV service with many live channels (think YouTube TV or Sling TV). This gives viewers access to 97 channels. Subscribers to this service also get access to the Hulu on-demand catalog.

A basic ad-supported on-demand Hulu subscription is $6.99/month (students can get Hulu (ad-supported) for $1.99/month). If you want an ad-free experience with offline capabilities, Hulu (No Ads) costs $12.99/month. Luckily, Hulu has a 30-day free trial.

Hulu’s Live TV option is $69.99/month. You can remove ads from the on-demand library for just $6 more: $75.99/month. If you’d like to try Hulu Live TV, you can get a 7-day free trial. Hulu Live TV automatically includes a subscription to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Learn more about Hulu’s plans here: What is the Difference Between Each Hulu Plan?

Premium Channels on Hulu

Like some other services (Amazon Prime Video), you can build upon your plan with additional channels. That means you can take advantage of any of Hulu’s subscriptions with premium channel add-ons, and that way, you never have to worry about paying multiple bills or using different apps to watch content. There are four options: Cinemax, HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz.

You can manage your subscription on the site at any time to check out any of the various options.

Cinemax ($9.99/month)

The Cinemax premium channel, allows you to watch hundreds of popular movies and original series like “Strike Back,” “Banshee,” and “Outcast.” Plus, there are exclusive behind-the-scenes clips.

HBO Max ($14.99/month)

The HBO Max add-on includes all of HBO’s library, as well as popular documentaries, movies, and original series. HBO originals like “The Sopranos,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Wire,” and more are all available to watch. Also, the channel add-on offers licensed and original content like “Succession,” “Euphoria,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” among other favorites.

SHOWTIME ($10.99/month)

Showtime has award-winning exclusive content, movies, and even some sports. There are hits like “Billions,” “Homeland,” and “Shameless” or even championship boxing events. There are also live feeds available for select supported devices.

STARZ ($8.99/month)

Starz is the cheapest premium channel add-on for Hulu. Whether you want Hollywood classics, new blockbuster movies, or enthralling original series, like “Outlander” and “Power.” Starz constantly updates its library with the most-wanted titles.

How to Add Channels to Regular Hulu

On a computer, go to the upper right and hover over your initial, then click Account. Scroll down and click Manage Add-ons. You’ll see all the premium add-ons available. Select the one you want and it will be added to your bill.

Hulu Bundles – Disney+ and ESPN+

Save on your Hulu subscription by bundling it with Disney+ and ESPN+. It’s the best way to save and gives you a $6 discount. The least expensive bundle is $13.99/month — that gives you all three services (but you will get ads with Hulu). You can get rid of Hulu ads if you pay $19.99/month for the bundle. If you already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+, you can still add the bundle and save.

Hulu Live TV already comes with free access to Disney+ and ESPN+. You cannot opt out.

Hulu Live TV

Most of Hulu’s add-ons apply exclusively to its live TV packages.

Hulu Live TV Network Add-Ons

If you sign up for Hulu Live TV, you can add premium channels like Cinemax, HBO, Showtime, and Starz for $9-$15 each. There are also channel bundles available.

Hulu Live TV Feature Add-ons