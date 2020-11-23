What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2020, Including ‘The Wilds’ and ‘I’m Your Woman’

December brings the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s YA drama series “The Wilds,” (December 11) about a group of teen girls who survive a plane crash only to be left on a deserted island. Here’s the twist: It’s not an accident.

Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) does a 180 in “I’m Your Woman” (December 11). Brosnahan plays the wife of a thief (Bill Heck) whose world is turned upside down. She goes on the lam and to stay safe, is forced to deal with a criminal underworld.

Another original, “Sound of Metal,” (December 4) tells the story of a rock drummer who starts losing his hearing and think his life and career are over.

Two classic James Bond movies — “Dr. No” and “Goldfinger” — join the 007 lineup. On a cozier front, all eight seasons of “Mad About You,” with Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, will stream next month. So will a few holiday classics, such as “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Miracle on 24th Street” and “A Christmas Story.”

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December

December 1

Movies

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Force One (1997)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Assassin Of Youth (1938)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon High (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost Town (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden (2010)

Hot Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Faith & Family)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Natural (1984)

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Year One (2009)

Series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

City On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Topic)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Home for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Living)

L Word Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Murder in the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Living)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance School: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Adventure: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

December 4

Sound of Metal - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 7

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 11

I’m Your Woman - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford the Big Red Dog - Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 16

The Expanse - Amazon Original Series: Season 5

December 17

La Pachanga (1958)

December 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt - Amazon Original Special

December 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Someone Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

December 25

Sylvie’s Love - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune (2012)

December 27

The House Sitter (2016)

December 28

Hope Gap (2020)

December 30

Yearly Departed - Amazon Original Special

December 31

Supervized (2019)

“I’m Your Woman” Trailer