 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video In February 2022, Including ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Fern Siegel

Revenge is a dish best served cold. It’s not “The Godfather,” it’s the theory Peter and Emma, two 30somethings, advocate, now that they have been dumped by their partners. The duo team up in the original comedy movie “I Want You Back” to destroy their exes’ new relationships in the hopes of winning them back. Jenny Slate and Charlie Day star.

Also, Amazon Prime Video’s hit comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for a fourth season. It’s now 1960 — and Susie, Midge, her crazy parents and some new faces confront the challenges and opportunities alive in the world of comedy.

Two new series are also debuting on the streamer: “Reacher” and “Phat Tuesday.”

TBD

Coming in February 2022:

February 1
(500) Days Of Summer (2009)
A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)
All About Steve (2009)
Alpha Dog (2005)
America’s Sweethearts (2001)
Borat (2020)
Bride Wars (2009)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)
Half Baked (2021)
Hollywood Shuffle (1987)
How High (2001)
Humpday (2009)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
Just Between Friends (1986)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
Life Partners (2014)
Lincoln (2012)
Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Love & Other Drugs (2010)
Overboard (1987)
Platoon (1986)
Posse (1993)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Robocop (1987)
Ski Patrol (1990)
Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)
Step Up (2019)
The A-Team (2010)
The Fly (1986)
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)
The Impossible (2012)
The Rock (1996)
Turistas (2006)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)
Untamed Heart (1993)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Walk The Line (2005)
What Happens In Vegas (2008)
You Again (2010)
Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)
Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)
Revenge Body with Khloe
Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)
Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)
Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)
Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

February 2
Freakonomics (2010)

February 4
Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1
Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

February 11
I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
Homestay (2022)
Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

February 18
Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season
The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

February 25
The Protégé (2021)

“I Want You Back”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.