What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video In February 2022, Including ‘I Want You Back’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Revenge is a dish best served cold. It’s not “The Godfather,” it’s the theory Peter and Emma, two 30somethings, advocate, now that they have been dumped by their partners. The duo team up in the original comedy movie “I Want You Back” to destroy their exes’ new relationships in the hopes of winning them back. Jenny Slate and Charlie Day star.

Also, Amazon Prime Video’s hit comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” returns for a fourth season. It’s now 1960 — and Susie, Midge, her crazy parents and some new faces confront the challenges and opportunities alive in the world of comedy.

Two new series are also debuting on the streamer: “Reacher” and “Phat Tuesday.”

Coming in February 2022:

February 1

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A Fistful Of Dollars (1964)

All About Steve (2009)

Alpha Dog (2005)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

Borat (2020)

Bride Wars (2009)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard: With A Vengeance (1995)

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Gone In Sixty Seconds (2000)

Half Baked (2021)

Hollywood Shuffle (1987)

How High (2001)

Humpday (2009)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Just Between Friends (1986)

Killers (2010)

King Arthur (2004)

Life Partners (2014)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Overboard (1987)

Platoon (1986)

Posse (1993)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Robocop (1987)

Ski Patrol (1990)

Southern Charm: New Orleans S2 (2019)

Step Up (2019)

The A-Team (2010)

The Fly (1986)

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966)

The Impossible (2012)

The Rock (1996)

Turistas (2006)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Walk The Line (2005)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

You Again (2010)

Bad Girls Club, Seasons 15-16 (2016)

Khloe & Lamar, Seasons 1-2 (2011)

Revenge Body with Khloe

Key & Peele, Seasons 1-2 (2012)

Nathan for You, Seasons 1-2 (2013)

Kardashian, Seasons 1-3 (2017)

Workaholics, Seasons 1-7 (2011)

February 2

Freakonomics (2010)

February 4

Book of Love – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Reacher – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

Phat Tuesday – Amazon Original Series (2022): Season 1

February 11

I Want You Back – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

Homestay (2022)

Sofia Niño de Rivera: Lo Volvería a Hacer – Amazon Original Series (2021): New Episodes

February 18

Lov3 – Amazon Original Movie (2022)

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Original Series (2019): New Season

The Legend of Vox Machina – Amazon Original Series (2022): New Episodes

February 25

The Protégé (2021)

