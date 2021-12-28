What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022, Including ‘The Tender Bar’ and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

George Clooney is directing “The Tender Bar,” an Amazon Prime Video adaption of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up in Long Island. Ben Affleck (“Argo”) stars in the story about 9-year-old J.R., who moves in with his grandfather and sees his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), a bartender who introduces him to his regulars, as his stand-in father figure.

Also this month is the Jason Katims’ drama “As We See It,” a dramedy about living on the autism spectrum, along with “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the animated “Hotel Transylvania” franchise.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January:

Jan. 1

Movies

• 127 Hours (2010)

• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)

• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)

• Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)

• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

• Bringing Down The House (2003) Crazy Heart (2009)

• Deja Vu (2006)

• Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

• Enemy At The Gates (2001)

• Eve’s Bayou (1997)

• Facing Ali (2009)

• Fat Albert (2004)

• Good Hair (2009)

• I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

• John Tucker Must Die (2006)

• Judge Dredd (1995)

• Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)

• Like Mike (2002)

• Mad Money (2008)

• Made Of Honor (2008)

• Mission: Impossible II (2000)

• Mission: Impossible III (2006)

• Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)

• Mission: Impossible (1996)

• More Than A Game (2009)

• Mr. 3000 (2004)

• My Week With Marilyn (2011)

• Mystery Team (2009)

• Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

• Once (2007)

• Poetic Justice (1993)

• Predator (1987)

• Push(2009)

• Red Tails (2012)

• Runaway Bride (1999)

• S.W.A.T. (2003)

• Saving Private Ryan (1998)

• Secrets In The Water (2020)

• Shallow Hal (2001)

• Shopgirl (2005)

• Sinister (2013)

• Sister Act (1992)

• Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

• Stargate (1994)

• Super Troopers (2002)

• The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

• The Descendants (2011)

• The Family Stone (2005)

• The Great Debaters (2013)

• The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

• The Prestige (2006)

• The Sapphires (2013)

• Traitor (2008)

• Unfaithful (2002)

• The Village (2004)

• Waitress (2007)

• When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

• Words And Pictures (2014)

• The Missing (2003)

Series

• Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

• Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

• The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Jan. 5

Movies

• Deadly Detention (2017)

• The Student (2017)

Jan. 7

Movies

• The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Jan. 10

Movies

• Colombiana (2011)

Jan. 12

Movies

• A Sort of Homecoming (2016)

• The Intouchables (2012)

• Squadgoals (2018)

• Twinsanity (2018)

Jan. 13

Movies

• The Master (2012)

Jan. 14

Movies

• *Hotel Transylvania: Transformia (2021)

Series

• *Do, Re, & Mi new episodes

Jan. 21

Movies

• *A Hero

Series

• *As We See It Season 1

Jan. 28

Movies

• Needle in a Timestack (2021)

