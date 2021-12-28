 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022, Including ‘The Tender Bar’ and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

Fern Siegel

George Clooney is directing “The Tender Bar,” an Amazon Prime Video adaption of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up in Long Island. Ben Affleck (“Argo”) stars in the story about 9-year-old J.R., who moves in with his grandfather and sees his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), a bartender who introduces him to his regulars, as his stand-in father figure.

Also this month is the Jason Katims’ drama “As We See It,” a dramedy about living on the autism spectrum, along with “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the animated “Hotel Transylvania” franchise.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January:

Jan. 1
Movies
• 127 Hours (2010)
• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
• Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
• Bringing Down The House (2003) Crazy Heart (2009)
• Deja Vu (2006)
• Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
• Enemy At The Gates (2001)
• Eve’s Bayou (1997)
• Facing Ali (2009)
• Fat Albert (2004)
• Good Hair (2009)
• I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
• John Tucker Must Die (2006)
• Judge Dredd (1995)
• Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)
• Like Mike (2002)
• Mad Money (2008)
• Made Of Honor (2008)
• Mission: Impossible II (2000)
• Mission: Impossible III (2006)
• Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)
• Mission: Impossible (1996)
• More Than A Game (2009)
• Mr. 3000 (2004)
• My Week With Marilyn (2011)
• Mystery Team (2009)
• Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
• Once (2007)
• Poetic Justice (1993)
• Predator (1987)
• Push(2009)
• Red Tails (2012)
• Runaway Bride (1999)
• S.W.A.T. (2003)
• Saving Private Ryan (1998)
• Secrets In The Water (2020)
• Shallow Hal (2001)
• Shopgirl (2005)
• Sinister (2013)
• Sister Act (1992)
• Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
• Stargate (1994)
• Super Troopers (2002)
• The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
• The Descendants (2011)
• The Family Stone (2005)
• The Great Debaters (2013)
• The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
• The Prestige (2006)
• The Sapphires (2013)
• Traitor (2008)
• Unfaithful (2002)
• The Village (2004)
• Waitress (2007)
• When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
• Words And Pictures (2014)
• The Missing (2003)

Series
• Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
• Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
• The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)

Jan. 5
Movies
• Deadly Detention (2017)
• The Student (2017)

Jan. 7
Movies
• The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Jan. 10
Movies
• Colombiana (2011)

Jan. 12
Movies
• A Sort of Homecoming (2016)
• The Intouchables (2012)
• Squadgoals (2018)
• Twinsanity (2018)

Jan. 13
Movies
• The Master (2012)

Jan. 14
Movies
• *Hotel Transylvania: Transformia (2021)

Series
• *Do, Re, & Mi new episodes

Jan. 21
Movies
• *A Hero

Series
• *As We See It Season 1

Jan. 28
Movies
• Needle in a Timestack (2021)

“The Tender Bar”

