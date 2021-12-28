What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2022, Including ‘The Tender Bar’ and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’
George Clooney is directing “The Tender Bar,” an Amazon Prime Video adaption of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up in Long Island. Ben Affleck (“Argo”) stars in the story about 9-year-old J.R., who moves in with his grandfather and sees his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), a bartender who introduces him to his regulars, as his stand-in father figure.
Also this month is the Jason Katims’ drama “As We See It,” a dramedy about living on the autism spectrum, along with “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the fourth film in the animated “Hotel Transylvania” franchise.
Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January:
Jan. 1
Movies
• 127 Hours (2010)
• Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
• Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (Uncut) (2008)
• Alien Vs. Predator – Requiem (2007)
• Beasts Of The Southern Wild (2012)
• Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
• Bringing Down The House (2003) Crazy Heart (2009)
• Deja Vu (2006)
• Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
• Enemy At The Gates (2001)
• Eve’s Bayou (1997)
• Facing Ali (2009)
• Fat Albert (2004)
• Good Hair (2009)
• I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
• John Tucker Must Die (2006)
• Judge Dredd (1995)
• Kevin Hart Let Me Explain (2013) Kick-Ass (2010)
• Like Mike (2002)
• Mad Money (2008)
• Made Of Honor (2008)
• Mission: Impossible II (2000)
• Mission: Impossible III (2006)
• Mission: Impossible IV Ghost Protocol (2011)
• Mission: Impossible (1996)
• More Than A Game (2009)
• Mr. 3000 (2004)
• My Week With Marilyn (2011)
• Mystery Team (2009)
• Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
• Once (2007)
• Poetic Justice (1993)
• Predator (1987)
• Push(2009)
• Red Tails (2012)
• Runaway Bride (1999)
• S.W.A.T. (2003)
• Saving Private Ryan (1998)
• Secrets In The Water (2020)
• Shallow Hal (2001)
• Shopgirl (2005)
• Sinister (2013)
• Sister Act (1992)
• Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
• Stargate (1994)
• Super Troopers (2002)
• The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
• The Descendants (2011)
• The Family Stone (2005)
• The Great Debaters (2013)
• The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
• The Prestige (2006)
• The Sapphires (2013)
• Traitor (2008)
• Unfaithful (2002)
• The Village (2004)
• Waitress (2007)
• When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
• Words And Pictures (2014)
• The Missing (2003)
Series
• Fastest Cars in the Dirty South: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
• Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)
• The Accidental Wolf: Season 1 (Topic)
Jan. 5
Movies
• Deadly Detention (2017)
• The Student (2017)
Jan. 7
Movies
• The Tender Bar – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Jan. 10
Movies
• Colombiana (2011)
Jan. 12
Movies
• A Sort of Homecoming (2016)
• The Intouchables (2012)
• Squadgoals (2018)
• Twinsanity (2018)
Jan. 13
Movies
• The Master (2012)
Jan. 14
Movies
• *Hotel Transylvania: Transformia (2021)
Series
• *Do, Re, & Mi new episodes
Jan. 21
Movies
• *A Hero
Series
• *As We See It Season 1
Jan. 28
Movies
• Needle in a Timestack (2021)