What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2021, Including ‘Flack’ and ‘The Family Man’

Anna Paquin (“True Blood”, the “X-Men” films) stars in season two of “Flack” on Amazon Prime Video. She plays Robyn, a smart, savvy PR agent who can navigate any professional crisis. But on the personal front, she’s hopeless.

The global espionage thriller “The Family Man” returns for a second season, too. Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) has quit TASC and works in the private sector, but a powerful new enemy forces his return.

Titus Welliver (“Sons of Anarchy”, “The Good Wife”) returns as LAPD Homicide Detective Harry Bosch in the long-awaited seventh and final season of “Bosch”. Welliver, along with co-stars Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) and Mimi Rogers (“Mad Men”) will move on to a Bosch spin-off series later this year on [IMDb TV].

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June:

June 1

50/50 (2011)

Adaptation (2002)

Ali (2001)

Alive (1993)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Chicken Run (2000)

Colombiana (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Dear John (2010)

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Fight Club (1999)

I Spy (2002)

Little Man (2006)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Signs (2002)

Spring Break (1983)

Step Brothers (2008)

Stomp the Yard (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

Takers (2010)

Testament of Youth (2015)

The Fisher King (1991)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Wrestler (2009)

This Means War (2012)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2015)

We Own the Night (2007)

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising (2011) (PBS Documentaries)

Growing Up Trans (2015) (PBS Documentaries)

Hurley (2019) (Motortrend)

Keith Haring: Street Art Boy (2020) (PBS Living)

Man in the Orange Shirt: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Queer as Folk: Season 1 (Showtime)

Rastamouse: Season 1 (Kidstream)

Slavery by Another Name (2012) (PBS Documentaries)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

June 4

Dom, Season 1

The Family Man,Season 2

Britannia: Season 2

June 9

Billions: Season 4

June 11

Pinocchio (2020)

Flack, Season 2

June 18

Chivas: El Rebaño Sagrado, Season 1

June 25

Bosch – Amazon Original Series: Season 7

September Mornings (Manhãs de Setembro), Season 1

“Flack” trailer