What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, Including ‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain tells the true story of British artist Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose unusual pictures of cats transfixed the public. Moving from the late 19th century to the 1930s, we follow his adventures to unlock the “electrical” mysteries of the world and the deep love he shared with his wife Emily (Claire Foy) in this Amazon Prime Video original.
For kids, Pete the Cat is back for new groovy times that make every situation fun. On the documentary front, Mayor Pete explores the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, the first openly LGBTQ presidential cabinet member in U.S. history, while Always Jane follows a transgendered teen and her family.
Fantasy fans won’t want to miss The Wheel of Time. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike Gone Girl), a member of the powerful all-female Aes Sedai, embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn.
Coming to Prime Video in November:
November 1
Movies
50/50 (2011)
Alien (1979)
Alien 3 (1992)
Alien Resurrection (1997)
Alien Vs. Predator (2004)
Alpha Dog (2005)
American Assassin (2017)
Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Casanova, Last Love (2021)
Cast Away (2000)
Children Of Men (2006)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dan In Real Life (2007)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dragonball Evolution (2009)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Eragon (2006)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
Hope Springs Eternal (2018)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In Time (2011)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Jane Eyre (2011)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jingle All The Way 2 (2014)
Johnny English (2003)
Kung Pow: Enter The Fist (2002)
Major Payne (1995)
Meet Dave (2008)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Predator 2 (1990)
Rushmore (1999)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Snatch (2000)
Stuck On You (2003)
The Big Year (2011)
The Black Dahlia (2006)
The Constant Gardener (2005)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The House Bunny (2008)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Three Men And A Baby (1987)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Vanity Fair (2004)
Vantage Point (2008)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wimbledon (2004)
Series
Baking with Julia: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Baptiste: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Courage the Cowardly Dog: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Family Business: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Irresponsable: Season 1 (Topic)
Ladies of the Law: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Magellan: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
Mega Disasters: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Native America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
Noggin Knows: Season 1 (Noggin)
Power Book II: Ghost: Season 1 (STARZ)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Red Road: Season 1 (AMC+)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Roy Rogers Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Under Suspicion: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Wheeler Dealers: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
November 5
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - (2021)
Snowmance (2017)
The Spruces And The Pines (2017)
Pete the Cat
Tampa Baes - Season 1
November 12
Mayor Pete - (2021)
Finding You (2021)
Always Jane - Season 1
November 16
Beginners (2011)
November 19
Everybody Loves Natti - Season 1
The Wheel of Time - Season 1
November 20
Here Comes The Boom (2012)
November 24
Hanna - Season 3
Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus - (2021)
November 26
Anni da cane (Dog Years) - (2021)
November 29
Burning - (2021)
