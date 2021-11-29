What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2021, Including ‘Being the Ricardos’ and ‘Expanse’

Amazon Prime Video is debuting a host of interesting originals this month, including “Being the Ricardos,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (“West Wing”). It centers on the behind-the scenes drama of the famed sitcom “I Love Lucy,” which ran from 1951-1957, and stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucy and Desi. The film will have a limited theatrical release before streaming.

A big draw in December is also the final season of the sci-fi thriller “The Expanse,” set amid a solar-system-wide civil war.

Another original, “Harlem,” kicks off its first season. The comedy, from Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”), is about four ambitious friends. Comedy fans will also appreciate the “Yearly Departed,” featuring an all-star lineup of female comedians roasting 2021.

For soccer fans, there is the docuseries “FC Bayern: Behind the Legend,” which follows the club from its victory in the 2020 Champions League final to the end of the 2020/21 season.

Coming in December:

Dec. 1

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White as Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1–2

Sanford and Son: Seasons 1–6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1–11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dec. 3

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec. 8

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec. 9

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec. 10

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

OL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

Dec. 12

A Christmas Star (2021)

Dec. 16

Theory of Everything (2014)

Dec. 17

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Dec. 19

Joy for Christmas (2021)

Dec. 20

Who You Think I Am (2021)

Dec. 21

Being the Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Dec. 23

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

Dec. 31

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

