What’s Coming to discovery+ in August 2021, Including ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride and ‘Heartbreak Island’
Mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities, such as Renée Zellweger, Tony Hawk, and Octavia Spencer, to create automotive masterpieces for someone special. Viewers will hear the story of the relationship and why this person is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car in discovery+’s Celebrity IOU: Joyride.
On the romance front, Heartbreak Island posits singles looking for a perfect match — and the chance to win $100,000 in the process. Smartest Kids in the World follows four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outpace the U.S. in education.
discovery+
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
Coming to discovery+ in August:
Automotive
• Celebrity IOU: Joyride August 23
Love and Relationships
• Heartbreak Island (Season 2) - August 7
• Naked and Afraid of Love - August 22
• 90 Day Journeys: Couples Updates - August 22
• Prisoner of Love - August 30
Food
• Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalo - August 12
• Guy: Hawaiian Style - August 28
Lifestyle
• The Program: Prison Detox - August 25
True Crime
• Unraveled: The Stalkers Web - August 10
• Children of the Cult - August 21
• Cold Blooded Alaska - August 24
Home
• Renovation, Inc: The Beginning - August 29
Paranormal and Unexplained
• Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley - August 15
Documentaries
• Smartest Kids in the World - August 19
Magnolia Network
• For The Love of Kitchens - August 6
• Ranch to Table - Friday, August 6
• Point of View: A Designer Profile - August 13
• Self Employed - Friday, August 27
Immersions
• The World of Wow - August 23