What’s Coming to discovery+ in August 2021, Including ‘Celebrity IOU: Joyride and ‘Heartbreak Island’

Mechanic Ant Anstead and car guru Cristy Lee team up with celebrities, such as Renée Zellweger, Tony Hawk, and Octavia Spencer, to create automotive masterpieces for someone special. Viewers will hear the story of the relationship and why this person is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car in discovery+’s Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

On the romance front, Heartbreak Island posits singles looking for a perfect match — and the chance to win $100,000 in the process. Smartest Kids in the World follows four American teenagers who study abroad in countries that dramatically outpace the U.S. in education.

Coming to discovery+ in August:

Automotive

• Celebrity IOU: Joyride August 23

Love and Relationships

• Heartbreak Island (Season 2) - August 7

• Naked and Afraid of Love - August 22

• 90 Day Journeys: Couples Updates - August 22

• Prisoner of Love - August 30

Food

• Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalo - August 12

• Guy: Hawaiian Style - August 28

Lifestyle

• The Program: Prison Detox - August 25

True Crime

• Unraveled: The Stalkers Web - August 10

• Children of the Cult - August 21

• Cold Blooded Alaska - August 24

Home

• Renovation, Inc: The Beginning - August 29

Paranormal and Unexplained

• Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley - August 15

Documentaries

• Smartest Kids in the World - August 19

Magnolia Network

• For The Love of Kitchens - August 6

• Ranch to Table - Friday, August 6

• Point of View: A Designer Profile - August 13

• Self Employed - Friday, August 27

Immersions

• The World of Wow - August 23

Celebrity IOU: Joyride trailer