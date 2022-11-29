What’s Coming to discovery+ in December 2022, Including ‘Santa Squad,’ ‘Jamie vs Britney: The Father-Daughter Trials’

Allie (Rebecca Dalton) takes a seasonal job to help a rich widower (Aaron Ashmore) and his daughters through the holiday season. The family has always held rather staid Christmases — until Allie’s kindness and enthusiasm lifts everyone’s spirits. ”Santa Squad” lands on discovery+ on Dec. 1.

Watch the “Santa Squad” trailer:

Finally free from a conservatorship, pop star Britney Spears is speaking her mind. But do we know the full story? Was it a scheme by her father, Jamie, to exploit his daughter’s success? Or was it necessary to protect the stressed star? “Jamie vs Britney: The Father-Daughter Trials” examines the complicated personal and legal situation beginning on Dec. 17.

Kindness can save lives. Just ask Hakki Akdeniz, who immigrated to America at the age of 21. “Hi I’m… Haaki Akdeniz” premieres Dec. 16. In a similar vein, chef and humanitarian José Andrés will debut a six-part series — “José Andrés & Family in Spain” — on Dec. 27 that follows the Spanish-born chef and his three American-raised daughters on a “gastronomic adventure across his homeland.”

Coming to discovery+: