What’s Coming to discovery+ in February 2022, Including ‘(re)Motel’ and ‘Puppy Bowl’

Fern Siegel

Car lovers can channel their fantasy drives in discovery+’s “Million Dollar Wheels,” in which luxury car dealers reveal what high-end customers want. Sports fans can catch cute canine competitions on “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games” and “Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania.”

On the true-crime front, “Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings” explores the Russian poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

“(re)Motel” gives motel owners at historic sites a chance to redesign their places as destination stops for a new generation of travelers.

Coming in February 2022:

Automotive

• Million Dollar Wheels - Premiering February

Lifestyle

• Profiled: The Black Man - February 12 

True Crime

• Secrets of the Salisbury Poisonings - February 17
• Uprooted - February 18 

Animals

• Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games - February 3
• Puppy Bowl Presents: Puppy Mania - February 12
• My Pack Life - February 13 

Paranormal & Unexplained

• Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Travis Walton - February 18
• Shock Docs: Alien Abduction: Betty & Barney Hill - February 18
• Destination Fear: Trail to Terror - February 24 

Love & Relationships

• 90 Day Journey - February 4
• Farmer Wants a Wife - February 9
• Secret Crush - February 9
• The Cabins - February 12

Food

• Luda Can’t Cook - February 15 

Adventure

• Discovering David Dobrik - February 15 

Magnolia Network

• Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Season 5) - February 4
• (re)Motel (Season 2) - February 4
• First Time Fixer (Season 3) - February 11
• Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things (Season 3) - February 18
• Van Go (Season 2) - Friday, February 25 

“(re)Motel”

