What’s Coming to discovery+ in February 2023, Including ‘Pawn Stars,’ ‘Heartbreak Island,’ ‘Married at First Sight’

Fern Siegel

What is it about nostalgia that fascinates people? Ask the Harrison family — as three generations access the value of items that are brought to their Las Vegas store, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. Some things are ordinary and some are of genuine historic value, but the stories behind each of the items are always fascinating. Season 20 of the long-running will arrive on discovery+ this February.

In “Heartbreak Island,” 20something singles play the game of romance and passion to avoid being eliminated. The dating reality show also hits the service this month, as does Season 14 of the hugely popular “Married at First Sight.”

Check out a preview of “Pawn Stars”:

Coming to discovery+:

February 1

  • The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders
  • Leave It To Geege
  • Pawn Stars, Season 20
  • The College Admissions Scandal
  • Married at First Sight, Season 14

February 14

  • Heartbreak Island
discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 70,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

