What’s Coming to discovery+ in January 2022, Including ‘Ghost Hunters’ and ‘King of the Con’

The TAPS team returns to the discovery+ paranormal show with an all-new “Ghost Hunters” series. Original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, return for the 13-episode revival show that revisits their most chilling cases in haunted locations.

Also, meet Barry Minkow, scam artist extraordinaire. From whiz kid to convict, pastor to fraud fighter, Minkow is a master of self-reinvention — just ask those who fell victim to his scams for over 40 years in the true-crime series “King of the Con.”

Coming to discovery+ in January:

Paranormal & Unexplained

• Ghost Hunters - January 1

• Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story - January 14

Home

• Homeboy - January 1

• The Repair Shop - January 2

• Remix My Space with Marsai Martin - January 15

• Selling the Hamptons - January 20

Lifestyle

• London Lit - January 1

• Like Mother, Like Daughter? - January 8

True Crime

• King of the Con - January 14

• Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion - January 20

• American Detective with Joe Kenda - January 26



Automotive

• Radford Returns - January 22

Magnolia Network

• Cabin Chronicles - January 14

