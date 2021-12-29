What’s Coming to discovery+ in January 2022, Including ‘Ghost Hunters’ and ‘King of the Con’
The TAPS team returns to the discovery+ paranormal show with an all-new “Ghost Hunters” series. Original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, return for the 13-episode revival show that revisits their most chilling cases in haunted locations.
Also, meet Barry Minkow, scam artist extraordinaire. From whiz kid to convict, pastor to fraud fighter, Minkow is a master of self-reinvention — just ask those who fell victim to his scams for over 40 years in the true-crime series “King of the Con.”
Coming to discovery+ in January:
Paranormal & Unexplained
• Ghost Hunters - January 1
• Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story - January 14
Home
• Homeboy - January 1
• The Repair Shop - January 2
• Remix My Space with Marsai Martin - January 15
• Selling the Hamptons - January 20
Lifestyle
• London Lit - January 1
• Like Mother, Like Daughter? - January 8
True Crime
• King of the Con - January 14
• Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion - January 20
• American Detective with Joe Kenda - January 26
Automotive
• Radford Returns - January 22
Magnolia Network
• Cabin Chronicles - January 14
