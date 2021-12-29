 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to discovery+ in January 2022, Including ‘Ghost Hunters’ and ‘King of the Con’

Fern Siegel

The TAPS team returns to the discovery+ paranormal show with an all-new “Ghost Hunters” series. Original members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, return for the 13-episode revival show that revisits their most chilling cases in haunted locations.

Also, meet Barry Minkow, scam artist extraordinaire. From whiz kid to convict, pastor to fraud fighter, Minkow is a master of self-reinvention — just ask those who fell victim to his scams for over 40 years in the true-crime series “King of the Con.”

Coming to discovery+ in January:

Paranormal & Unexplained

• Ghost Hunters - January 1
• Shock Docs: Scream: The True Story - January 14

Home

• Homeboy - January 1
• The Repair Shop - January 2
• Remix My Space with Marsai Martin - January 15
• Selling the Hamptons - January 20

Lifestyle

• London Lit - January 1
• Like Mother, Like Daughter? - January 8

True Crime

• King of the Con - January 14
• Unraveled: Mystery at the Mansion - January 20
• American Detective with Joe Kenda - January 26

Automotive

• Radford Returns - January 22

Magnolia Network

• Cabin Chronicles - January 14 

“Ghost Hunters”

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.