What’s Coming To discovery+ in July 2021, Including ‘Martha Stewart Gets Down and Dirty’ and ‘The Surge at Mount Sinai’
On the doc front, the greatest city in the world was brought to a standstill as it became the epicenter of COVID-19 globally. Narrated by Jon Bon Jovi, “The Surge at Mount Sinai” shows how the pandemic cut to the core of the NYC health system and profiles three health-care workers who fought to save lives.
Also, Martha Stewart, of TV and magazine fame, gets “Down and Dirty” in her garden.
For shark lovers, it doesn’t get better than this. Eight men and women compete in “Shark Academy” to secure a spot on shark scientist, Dr. Riley Elliott’s next great shark diving expedition. Recruits work and live together on a research vessel for six weeks.
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.
The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.
discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.
Coming to discovery+ in July
Adventure and Exploration
- “Shark Academy” - July 11
- “Serengeti II” - July 18
Food
- “The Globe” - July 17
Love and Relationships
- “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean” - July 18
- “Heartbreak Island” - July 31
Animals
- “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Summer Dog Games (WT)” - July 31
Home
- “Martha Gets Down and Dirty” - July 1
Documentaries
- “The Surge at Mount Sinai” - July 1
- “Envoy: Shark Cull” - July 18
True Crime
- “Citizen P.I.” - July 27
Paranormal and Unexplained
- “Roswell: The Final Verdict” - July 2
Immersions
- “Song of the Shark” - July 11, July 18