What’s Coming to discovery+ in July 2022, Including ‘Shark Week,’ ‘Conjuring Kesha’
A longtime, 35-year-old fan favorite, “Shark Week” on discovery+ explores these terrifying, yet fascinating creatures of the deep this summer, July 24-31. Discovery has not yet released the slate for this summer’s fin-tastic festivities, but the company is teasing new locations and technologies as part of the eight-day celebration.
Plus, the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” — a new corporate sibling following the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger — will host a special as part of 2022’s events.
Check out the “Shark Week” trailer:
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha has a passion for the paranormal. In “Conjuring Kesha,” the music superstar is joined by celebrity pals comic Whitney Cummings and “Bachelorette” Jojo Fletcher on a journey into the heart of darkness, exploring haunted sites and supernatural phenomena. Two episodes drop on July 8 with for more installments arriving on Fridays through August 5.
Coming to discovery+ in July:
Paranormal & Unexplained
- Conjuring Kesha - July 8
Nature & Animals
- The Bond - Premiering in July
Love & Relationships
- 90 Day Fiance: UK - July 24
True Crime
- Faking It: All American Murder - July 4
- Faking It: Ted Bundy - July 4
- The Submarine Killers: Confessions of a Murderer - July 18
- The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator - July 18
Magnolia
- Beach Cottage Chronicles - July 8
