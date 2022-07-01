What’s Coming to discovery+ in July 2022, Including ‘Shark Week,’ ‘Conjuring Kesha’

A longtime, 35-year-old fan favorite, “Shark Week” on discovery+ explores these terrifying, yet fascinating creatures of the deep this summer, July 24-31. Discovery has not yet released the slate for this summer’s fin-tastic festivities, but the company is teasing new locations and technologies as part of the eight-day celebration.

Plus, the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” — a new corporate sibling following the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger — will host a special as part of 2022’s events.

Check out the “Shark Week” trailer:

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha has a passion for the paranormal. In “Conjuring Kesha,” the music superstar is joined by celebrity pals comic Whitney Cummings and “Bachelorette” Jojo Fletcher on a journey into the heart of darkness, exploring haunted sites and supernatural phenomena. Two episodes drop on July 8 with for more installments arriving on Fridays through August 5.

Coming to discovery+ in July:

Paranormal & Unexplained

Conjuring Kesha - July 8

Nature & Animals

The Bond - Premiering in July

Love & Relationships

90 Day Fiance: UK - July 24

True Crime

Faking It: All American Murder - July 4

Faking It: Ted Bundy - July 4

The Submarine Killers: Confessions of a Murderer - July 18

The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator - July 18

Magnolia