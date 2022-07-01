 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to discovery+ in July 2022, Including ‘Shark Week,’ ‘Conjuring Kesha’

Fern Siegel

A longtime, 35-year-old fan favorite, “Shark Week” on discovery+ explores these terrifying, yet fascinating creatures of the deep this summer, July 24-31. Discovery has not yet released the slate for this summer’s fin-tastic festivities, but the company is teasing new locations and technologies as part of the eight-day celebration.

Plus, the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” — a new corporate sibling following the WarnerMedia and Discovery merger — will host a special as part of 2022’s events.

Check out the “Shark Week” trailer:

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kesha has a passion for the paranormal. In “Conjuring Kesha,” the music superstar is joined by celebrity pals comic Whitney Cummings and “Bachelorette” Jojo Fletcher on a journey into the heart of darkness, exploring haunted sites and supernatural phenomena. Two episodes drop on July 8 with for more installments arriving on Fridays through August 5.

Coming to discovery+ in July:

Paranormal & Unexplained

  • Conjuring Kesha - July 8 

Nature & Animals

  • The Bond - Premiering in July

Love & Relationships

  • 90 Day Fiance: UK - July 24 

True Crime

  • Faking It: All American Murder - July 4 
  • Faking It: Ted Bundy - July 4 
  • The Submarine Killers: Confessions of a Murderer - July 18 
  • The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator - July 18

Magnolia

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles - July 8 
7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.