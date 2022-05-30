What’s Coming to discovery+ in June 2022, Including ‘Hungry for Answers,’ ‘Love in Paradise: The Caribbean’
In discovery+'s “Hungry for Answers,” Caroline Randall Williams travels the country uncovering Black stories behind classic American food and spirits. Executive produced by Viola Davis, “Hungry for Answers” is a food show that puts history on a plate, exploring the intersection of race, food, and culture. The series debuts on June 8.
Check out a preview for “Hungry for Answers”:
Also premiering on the lifestyle streamer in June is the romance-fuelled “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.” The series returns for another season with three new couples deciding if their vacation flings can last away from a tropical paradise. Season 2 debuts on June 10.
The streamer is also celebrating Pride Month with “Generation Drag” and “The Book of Queer,” debuting on June 1 and 2, respectively.
discovery+ Originals Debuting in June:
Lifestyle
- Generation Drag - June 1
- The Book of Queer - June 2
Home
- Trixie Motel - June 3
Love & Relationships
- Love in Paradise: The Caribbean (season 2) - June 10
Food
- Hungry for Answers - June 8
Documentaries
- Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments - June 9
Paranormal & Unexplained
- Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot - June 26
- Fright Club - June 30
True Crime
- My Daughter Joined a Cult - June 9
- Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - June 19
- Estonia (season 2) - June 19
Magnolia Network
- Silos Baking Competition - June 12
- Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (season 2) - June 13
- Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (season 6) - June 17
- Where We Call Home (season 2) - June 17
