What’s Coming to discovery+ in June 2022, Including ‘Hungry for Answers,’ ‘Love in Paradise: The Caribbean’

In discovery+'s “Hungry for Answers,” Caroline Randall Williams travels the country uncovering Black stories behind classic American food and spirits. Executive produced by Viola Davis, “Hungry for Answers” is a food show that puts history on a plate, exploring the intersection of race, food, and culture. The series debuts on June 8.

Check out a preview for “Hungry for Answers”:

Also premiering on the lifestyle streamer in June is the romance-fuelled “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.” The series returns for another season with three new couples deciding if their vacation flings can last away from a tropical paradise. Season 2 debuts on June 10.

The streamer is also celebrating Pride Month with “Generation Drag” and “The Book of Queer,” debuting on June 1 and 2, respectively.

discovery+ Originals Debuting in June:

Lifestyle

Generation Drag - June 1

The Book of Queer - June 2

Home

Trixie Motel - June 3

Love & Relationships

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean (season 2) - June 10

Food

Hungry for Answers - June 8

Documentaries

Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments - June 9

Paranormal & Unexplained

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot - June 26

Fright Club - June 30

True Crime

My Daughter Joined a Cult - June 9

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - June 19

Estonia (season 2) - June 19

Magnolia Network