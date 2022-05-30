 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to discovery+ in June 2022, Including ‘Hungry for Answers,’ ‘Love in Paradise: The Caribbean’

Fern Siegel

In discovery+'sHungry for Answers,” Caroline Randall Williams travels the country uncovering Black stories behind classic American food and spirits. Executive produced by Viola Davis, “Hungry for Answers” is a food show that puts history on a plate, exploring the intersection of race, food, and culture. The series debuts on June 8.

Check out a preview for “Hungry for Answers”:

Also premiering on the lifestyle streamer in June is the romance-fuelled “Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.” The series returns for another season with three new couples deciding if their vacation flings can last away from a tropical paradise. Season 2 debuts on June 10.

The streamer is also celebrating Pride Month with “Generation Drag” and “The Book of Queer,” debuting on June 1 and 2, respectively.

discovery+ Originals Debuting in June:

Lifestyle

  • Generation Drag - June 1 
  • The Book of Queer - June 2 

Home

  • Trixie Motel - June 3 

Love & Relationships

  • Love in Paradise: The Caribbean (season 2) - June 10

Food

  • Hungry for Answers - June 8

Documentaries

  • Dr. Delirium & The Edgewood Experiments - June 9

Paranormal & Unexplained

  • Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot - June 26 
  • Fright Club - June 30 

True Crime

  • My Daughter Joined a Cult - June 9
  • Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty - June 19 
  • Estonia (season 2) - June 19 

Magnolia Network

  • Silos Baking Competition - June 12 
  • Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (season 2) - June 13
  • Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (season 6) - June 17 
  • Where We Call Home (season 2) - June 17
7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.