 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to Discovery+ In May 2021, Including ‘Apocalypse ‘45’ and ‘Queen of Meth’

Fern Siegel

The docuseries “Queen of Meth” profiles Lori Arnold, sister of actor Tom Arnold (“Roseanne”), who ran a multi-state meth lab in their heartland hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa. At the height of production, she brought in millions. Both siblings recall their tough childhood and formative years and how Lori’s wild adolescence – she married at 15 to an abusive husband and got pregnant early — led her down a drug-pushing path, ending with a long prison stretch.

“Apocalypse ‘45” recounts the end of World War II through the voices of 24 men who lived it — the last terrifying months of the war in the Pacific theater. It was a time of terror and glory as the Allies combat the Axis powers. The discovery+ documentary highlights and salutes the last of the Greatest Generation.

Coming to discovery+ in May:

True Crime

• Queen of Meth - Friday, May 7
• Broken Harts - Tuesday, May 18
• Onision: In Real Life - Sarah Speaks May 27

Food

• Chopped Next Gen - May 25

Home

• Clipped - May 12
• 40 Year Old Property Virgin - May 26

Animals
• Meet the Meerkats - May 8

Love and Relationships

• The Undateables - May 15
• 90 Day: Foody Call - May 29
• 90 Day Journeys: Couples Updates - May 30

Science

• Homemade Astronauts - May 13

Lifestyle

• Super Soul - May 1

Documentaries

• Feral - May 5
• Citizen Penn - May 6
• Genius Factory - May 20
• Apocalypse 45 - May 27 

“Apocalypse 45” trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.