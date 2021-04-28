What’s Coming to Discovery+ In May 2021, Including ‘Apocalypse ‘45’ and ‘Queen of Meth’

The docuseries “Queen of Meth” profiles Lori Arnold, sister of actor Tom Arnold (“Roseanne”), who ran a multi-state meth lab in their heartland hometown of Ottumwa, Iowa. At the height of production, she brought in millions. Both siblings recall their tough childhood and formative years and how Lori’s wild adolescence – she married at 15 to an abusive husband and got pregnant early — led her down a drug-pushing path, ending with a long prison stretch.

“Apocalypse ‘45” recounts the end of World War II through the voices of 24 men who lived it — the last terrifying months of the war in the Pacific theater. It was a time of terror and glory as the Allies combat the Axis powers. The discovery+ documentary highlights and salutes the last of the Greatest Generation.

“Apocalypse 45” trailer