 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+

What’s Coming to discovery+ in November 2021, Including ‘Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco’ and ‘Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight’

Fern Siegel

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has two passions, making people laugh and eating. He takes a comedic deep dive into the culinary world he loves but doesn’t understand in discovery+’s “Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco” by cooking with top chefs and restaurant owners. Also, Carole Baskin, the woman Joe Exotic, the “Tiger King,” tried to have killed, has her own show: “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight,” which explores the treatment of big cats.

Coming in November:

True Crime

• Undercover Underage - November 2
• Unraveled: Experts on Trial - November 8
• Anni: The Honeymoon Murder - November 13
• The World’s Biggest Druglord - November 14
• Chasing Ghislaine - November 22
• The Baby Killer Conspiracy - November 20

Love & Relationships

• 90 Day: The Single Life - November 12
• Candy Coated Christmas - November 19
• Wife Swap Australia - November 22

Food

• Foodgod - November 14
• Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco - November 16
• The Great Soul Food Cook Off - November 20

Home

• Kendra Sells Hollywood - November 17
• Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop - November 19 

Adventure

• Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson - November 4

Animals

• Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight - November 13
• The Mighty Underdogs - November 17

Competition

• Good with Wood - November 19
• Meet Your Makers Showdown - November 27

Paranormal & Unexplained

• Shock Docs: Demon in the White House - November 26

Documentaries

• Set! - November 12
• Keep Sweet - November 24

Magnolia Network

• From the Source - November 19 

Immersions

• Surfing Santa - November 26
• Cozy Holiday Kitchens - November 26
• Festive Fireplaces of the World - November 26 

7-Day Trial
discoveryplus.com

discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

7-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
discoveryplus.com

“Well Done”

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.