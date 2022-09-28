 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to discovery+ in October 2022, Including ‘We Bought a Funeral Home,’ ‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’

Fern Siegel

Britain’s Blumberg family, parents Heather and Arryn and their two teenagers, resemble a modern-day Addams family. They love the spooky and weird — which may explain why they are renovating a 140-year-old Victorian funeral home that they suspect is haunted. Bats, apparitions, and human remains under the floorboards are all part of the adventure in “We Bought a Funeral Home,” which will debut on discovery+ on Oct. 1.

Watch the trailer for “We Bought a Funeral Home”:

“The Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” returns for a second season on the streamer beginning on Oct. 7. One the series, investigators Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey visit paranormal hot spots and decide if the fear is real.

The global porn market was estimated to be worth $35 billion in 2019, according to Absolute Markets Insight. discovery+’s “Generation Porn” takes a personal look at the internet porn industry and its effects worldwide, viewed through the prism of those who watch, produce, and star in adult movies.

Coming in October:

Oct. 1

  • We Bought a Funeral Home

Oct. 2

  • Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming

Oct. 6

  • Generation Porn

Oct. 7

  • Ghost Brothers: Lights Out, Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 9

  • Be My Guest with Ina Garten

Oct. 10

  • The Journey of India

Oct. 13

  • A Radical Life
discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

