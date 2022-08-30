 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to discovery+ in September 2022, Including ‘House of Hammer,’ ‘Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef’

Fern Siegel

Money, power, and abuse have defined the Hammer family for generations, according to a new docuseries, “House of Hammer.” Actor Armie Hammer’s alleged sex crimes are just part of a larger dysfunctional dynasty where men have used their privilege to flout the rules. The three-episode series delves into family’s secrets and scandals and will be completely available on discovery+ beginning on Sept. 2.

Catch the “House of Hammer” trailer:

Chef Mario Batali was also caught in a scandal when various women accused him of terrible harassment that left them feeling powerless and scared. The chef’s charm hid his personal demons and some of the darker sides of the restaurant industry as a whole. discovery+ will also be the home of “Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef” beginning on Sept. 22.

Coming to discovery+ in September:

Original Shows

  • 90 Day: The Single Life – Sept. 12
  • House of Hammer –Sept. 2
  • Kiddie Kai – Sept. 6 
  • Batali: The Fall of a Superstar Chef – Sept. 22 (
  • Point of View: A Designer Profile: Joanna Gaines – Sept. 24
  • Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs – Sept. 3

Adventure & Exploration

  • Naked and Afraid: Brazil – Sept. 4 
  • Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Sept. 13 
  • Beyond Oak Island Season 2 – Sept. 15 

Lifestyle

  • The Journey of India – Sept. 19 
  • Sister Wives – Sept. 11

Food

  • Halloween Baking Championship – Sept. 12
  • Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia – Sept. 18
  • Halloween Wars – Sept. 18
  • Outrageous Pumpkins – Sept. 25
  • Halloween Cookie Challenge – Sept. 26
  • Bobby’s Triple Threat – Sept. 27

Home

  • Good Bones: Risky Business – Sept. 6
  • Love it or List It – Sept. 12
  • Paranormal & Unexplained
  • Shock Docs: The Visitors – Sept. 5
  • Paranormal Caught on Camera – Sept. 8
  • Ghostober Preview Party – Sept. 12
  • Ghost Adventures – Sept. 15
  • Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet – Sept. 30

True Crime

  • On the Case with Paula Zahn – Sept. 4
  • Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death – Sept. 4
  • Murders at the Burger Joint – Sept. 5
  • Disappeared – Sept. 7 
discovery+

discovery+ is a video streaming service that offers more than 55,000 episodes of 2,500+ current and classic shows from several popular TV brands including Discovery, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, TLC, Food Network, A&E, Lifetime, and History.

The service primarily focuses on non-fiction programming or “reality” TV shows.

discovery+ is available with limited ads for $4.99 / month or ad-free for $6.99 / month.

