What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2022, Including ‘Better Nate Than Never,’ ‘Moon Knight’

Disney+'s musical comedy “Better Nate Than Never” follows Nate Foster, 13, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while dreaming of becoming a Broadway star. But when he isn’t cast in the school play, he and his best friend, Libby, sneak off to New York, where he reunites with his Aunt Heidi. Let the adventures begin!

The latest Marvel series comes to Disney+ on March 30, and the streamer will debut new episodes of “Moon Knight” throughout the month of April. In the new MCU show, Oscar Isaac plays a mercenary with an identity disorder who gets involved in an action-packed mystery involving ancient Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight March 30, 2022 When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Coming to Disney+ in April 2022:

Coming Apr 1, 2022 Better Nate Than Ever March 15, 2022 13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams but there’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

Herbie Fully Loaded June 22, 2005 Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Number 53 - the free-wheelin’ Volkswagen bug with a mind of its own - puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR competitor.

Coming Apr 6, 2022 The Proud Family September 15, 2001 Follow the adventures and misadventures of Penny, a 14-year-old African American girl who’s doing her best to navigate through the early years of teen-dom. Penny’s every encounter inevitably spirals into bigger than life situations filled with hi-jinks, hilarity and heart. Her quest to balance her home, school and social lives are further complicated by friends like the sassy Dijonay, Penny’s nemesis LaCienega Boulevardez, her loving, if not over-protective parents and her hip-to-the-groove-granny, Suga Mama.

Coming Apr 8, 2022 Chasing Mavericks October 25, 2012 Surfer Jay Moriarity sets out to ride the Northern California break known as Mavericks.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales April 13, 2022 Scrat experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.

Coming Apr 22, 2022 Polar Bear April 22, 2022 Tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

Bear Witness

Explorer: The Last Tepui

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Coming Apr 27, 2022 Sketchbook (Season 1)

Watch the trailer for “Better Nate Than Ever” and then stream on Disney+