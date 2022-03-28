 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

What’s Coming to Disney+ in April 2022, Including ‘Better Nate Than Never,’ ‘Moon Knight’

Fern Siegel

Disney+'s musical comedy “Better Nate Than Never” follows Nate Foster, 13, who struggles to land roles in his middle school’s drama productions while dreaming of becoming a Broadway star. But when he isn’t cast in the school play, he and his best friend, Libby, sneak off to New York, where he reunites with his Aunt Heidi. Let the adventures begin!

The latest Marvel series comes to Disney+ on March 30, and the streamer will debut new episodes of “Moon Knight” throughout the month of April. In the new MCU show, Oscar Isaac plays a mercenary with an identity disorder who gets involved in an action-packed mystery involving ancient Egyptian gods.

Moon Knight

March 30, 2022

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Coming to Disney+ in April 2022:

Coming Apr 1, 2022

  • Better Nate Than Ever

    March 15, 2022

    13-year-old Nate Foster has big Broadway dreams but there’s only one problem — he can’t even land a part in the school play. When his parents leave town, Nate and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove everyone wrong. A chance encounter with Nate’s long-lost Aunt Heidi turns his journey upside-down, and together they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

  • Herbie Fully Loaded

    June 22, 2005

    Maggie Peyton, the new owner of Number 53 - the free-wheelin’ Volkswagen bug with a mind of its own - puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR competitor.

Coming Apr 6, 2022

  • The Proud Family

    September 15, 2001

    Follow the adventures and misadventures of Penny, a 14-year-old African American girl who’s doing her best to navigate through the early years of teen-dom. Penny’s every encounter inevitably spirals into bigger than life situations filled with hi-jinks, hilarity and heart. Her quest to balance her home, school and social lives are further complicated by friends like the sassy Dijonay, Penny’s nemesis LaCienega Boulevardez, her loving, if not over-protective parents and her hip-to-the-groove-granny, Suga Mama.

  • Moon Knight

    January 17, 2019

    Marc Spector is a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Coming Apr 8, 2022

  • Chasing Mavericks

    October 25, 2012

    Surfer Jay Moriarity sets out to ride the Northern California break known as Mavericks.

Coming Apr 13, 2022

  • The Proud Family

    September 15, 2001

    Follow the adventures and misadventures of Penny, a 14-year-old African American girl who’s doing her best to navigate through the early years of teen-dom. Penny’s every encounter inevitably spirals into bigger than life situations filled with hi-jinks, hilarity and heart. Her quest to balance her home, school and social lives are further complicated by friends like the sassy Dijonay, Penny’s nemesis LaCienega Boulevardez, her loving, if not over-protective parents and her hip-to-the-groove-granny, Suga Mama.

  • Moon Knight

    January 17, 2019

    Marc Spector is a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

  • Ice Age: Scrat Tales

    April 13, 2022

    Scrat experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood, as he and the adorable, mischievous Baby Scrat, alternately bond with each other and battle for ownership of the highly treasured Acorn.

Coming Apr 20, 2022

  • The Proud Family

    September 15, 2001

    Follow the adventures and misadventures of Penny, a 14-year-old African American girl who’s doing her best to navigate through the early years of teen-dom. Penny’s every encounter inevitably spirals into bigger than life situations filled with hi-jinks, hilarity and heart. Her quest to balance her home, school and social lives are further complicated by friends like the sassy Dijonay, Penny’s nemesis LaCienega Boulevardez, her loving, if not over-protective parents and her hip-to-the-groove-granny, Suga Mama.

  • Moon Knight

    January 17, 2019

    Marc Spector is a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Coming Apr 22, 2022

  • Polar Bear

    April 22, 2022

    Tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today.

  • Bear Witness

  • Explorer: The Last Tepui

  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

Coming Apr 27, 2022

  • Sketchbook (Season 1)

  • Moon Knight

    January 17, 2019

    Marc Spector is a man who’s been shattered into 4 separate identities who come together to become the hooded crusader of vengeance: The Moon Knight.

Watch the trailer for “Better Nate Than Ever” and then stream on Disney+

Sign Up
disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Sign Up
$7.99+ / month
disneyplus.com

Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.