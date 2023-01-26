What’s Coming to Disney+ in February 2023, Including ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Mila in the Multiverse,’ ‘Proud Family’
In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Wakandans must fight to protect their home from invaders after the death of King T’Challa. Streaming Feb. 1 on Disney+, the film’s Angela Bassett became the first actor nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in an MCU film. Tenoch Huerta joins the franchise as Namor, the god-king of the underwater nation Talokan. The film also sees returning stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.
Watch the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” trailer:
Also coming to Disney+ in February will be the premiere of “Mila in the Multiverse” which arrives on Feb. 15. Mila is 16 and in search of her mother. En route, she confronts The Operators, a dangerous group that wants to destroy the universe. It’s up to Mila to stop them.
Also arriving on Feb. 1 will be “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” Season 2. As the adventures of Penny Proud, parents Oscar and Trudy, and twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, continue.
Check out the “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” trailer:
Coming to Disney+:
February 1
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Dead End Express (S1)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2
February 3
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Life Below Zero (S19)
- Water and Power: A California Heist
February 8
- Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- 7 Toughest Days (S1)
- Arranged (S1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
- Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
- Forged in Fire (S4)
- Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
- Ice Road Truckers (S11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
- Rescue Cam (S1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
- Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
- Storage Wars (S14)
Dance Moms
Dance Moms is an American dance reality series that debuted on Lifetime on July 13, 2011. Created by Collins Avenue Productions, it is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Abby Lee Dance Company, and follows children’s early careers in dance show business, and their mothers. A spinoff series, Dance Moms: Miami, set in Miami at Victor Smalley and Angel Armas’ dance studio, Stars Dance Studio, premiered on April 3, 2012, and was cancelled in September 2012 after eight episodes.
On October 10, 2012, Lifetime announced that they had picked up Dance Moms for a third season, consisting of 26 episodes, which debuted on January 1, 2013.
February 10
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter
- Dug Days: Carl’s Date
- Marvel Studios Legends
February 15
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
- Mars (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)
- Mila in the Multiverse
February 17
- Inside Airport Lost & Found
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship
February 22
- To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
- Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)
- The Low Tone Club
- Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
February 24
- Blow Your Mind
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta
