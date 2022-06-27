What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2022, Including ‘Zombies 3,’ ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Seabrook High, the high school haven for monsters, werewolves, and humans made popular in Disney Channel original musical movies is graduating its senior class in July. Zed hopes for a football scholarship, becoming the first zombie to go to college, while Addison preps for an International Cheer-Off., but when intergalactic outsiders show up in “Zombies 3” on Disney+, the competition turns from friendly to fierce. The third film in the franchise begins streaming on July 15.

Watch the ‘Zombies 3’ Trailer:

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will also be singing and dancing its way to Disney+ in July. With pop star Olivia Rodrigo returning to her role as Nini in Season 3, the musical comedy series will return on July 27. In the new season, the Wildcats say goodbye to Salt Lake City and head to Camp Shallow Lake in California. Original “HSM” star Corbin Bleu will appear in the season as himself, and Disney+ promises “campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights” for all of our favorite Wildcats.

Also coming in the month will be director Sam Raimi and the cast of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as they share their experiences of bringing the multiversal adventure to life in the documentary “The Making of Doctor Strange” hitting the service on July 1.

Coming in July to Disney+:

July 1

50 Shades of Sharks

The Birth of Big Air

The Good, the Bad, the Hungry

Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau

Raging Bull Shark

Slaying the Badger

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Biggest Great White?

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

July 4

America the Beautiful

July 6

PJ Masks (S5, 8 episodes)

Ms. Marvel: Episode 5

July 8

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

July 13

Chibi Tiny Tales (S1)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S4)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Ms. Marvel Finale: Episode 6

July 15

Zombies 3

July 20

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 4 episodes)

Siempre Fui Yo

Tudo Igual… Só Que Não

July 27