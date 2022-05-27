What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2022, Including ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, “Ms. Marvel,” tells the story of beloved teenage comic book hero Kamala Khan. Iman Vellani plays the Muslim-American hero who is also gamer and fan-fiction writer. Kamala has a big imagination and even bigger powers to match the superheroes she hopes to emulate. The series continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe story on June 8.

Watch the trailer for “Ms. Marvel”:

Also coming to Disney+ in June is another imaginative teen, a singer whose kindness works magic on others. Hitting the streamer on June 3 is the rom-com “Hollywood Stargirl.” A sequel to the hit 2020 jukebox musical film “Stargirl,” the latest installment again stars Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway as she pursues her dreams of being a singer.

The streamer will also be debuting a live capture of the Off-Broadway musical “Trevor: The Musical” on June 24 and the “Big Hero 6” animated series “Baymax!” on June 29.

Coming in June:

June 1

Glee

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

June 3

Mack Wrestles

Hollywood Stargirl

June 8

Baymax Dreams

Incredible Dr. Pol

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion

Ms. Marvel Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool

grown-ish

Life Below Zero: Next Generation

T.O.T.S.

The Wonder Years

Family Reboot

Ms. Marvel Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V

Love, Victor

June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22

G.O.A.T.

Villains of Valley View

Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI

Ms. Marvel Episode 3

June 24

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

June 29