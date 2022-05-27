 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2022, Including ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Hollywood Stargirl’

Fern Siegel

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, “Ms. Marvel,” tells the story of beloved teenage comic book hero Kamala Khan. Iman Vellani plays the Muslim-American hero who is also gamer and fan-fiction writer. Kamala has a big imagination and even bigger powers to match the superheroes she hopes to emulate. The series continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe story on June 8.

Watch the trailer for “Ms. Marvel”:

Also coming to Disney+ in June is another imaginative teen, a singer whose kindness works magic on others. Hitting the streamer on June 3 is the rom-com “Hollywood Stargirl.” A sequel to the hit 2020 jukebox musical film “Stargirl,” the latest installment again stars Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway as she pursues her dreams of being a singer.

The streamer will also be debuting a live capture of the Off-Broadway musical “Trevor: The Musical” on June 24 and the “Big Hero 6” animated series “Baymax!” on June 29.

Coming in June:

June 1

  • Glee
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse
  • A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
  • Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III

June 3

  • Mack Wrestles
    Hollywood Stargirl

June 8

  • Baymax Dreams
  • Incredible Dr. Pol
  • Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
  • Ms. Marvel Episode 1
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV

June 10

  • Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

  • Disney Junior Ready For Preschool
  • grown-ish
  • Life Below Zero: Next Generation
  • T.O.T.S.
  • The Wonder Years
  • Family Reboot
  • Ms. Marvel Episode 2
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V
  • Love, Victor

June 17

  • Kings Ransom
  • Big Shot

June 22

  • G.O.A.T.
  • Villains of Valley View
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI
  • Ms. Marvel Episode 3

June 24

  • Rise
  • Trevor: The Musical

June 29

  • Owl House
  • Baymax!
  • Ms. Marvel Episode 4
Sign Up
disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Sign Up
$7.99+ / month
disneyplus.com

Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.