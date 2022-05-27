What’s Coming to Disney+ in June 2022, Including ‘Ms. Marvel,’ ‘Hollywood Stargirl’
Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, “Ms. Marvel,” tells the story of beloved teenage comic book hero Kamala Khan. Iman Vellani plays the Muslim-American hero who is also gamer and fan-fiction writer. Kamala has a big imagination and even bigger powers to match the superheroes she hopes to emulate. The series continues the Marvel Cinematic Universe story on June 8.
Watch the trailer for “Ms. Marvel”:
Also coming to Disney+ in June is another imaginative teen, a singer whose kindness works magic on others. Hitting the streamer on June 3 is the rom-com “Hollywood Stargirl.” A sequel to the hit 2020 jukebox musical film “Stargirl,” the latest installment again stars Grace VanderWaal as Stargirl Caraway as she pursues her dreams of being a singer.
The streamer will also be debuting a live capture of the Off-Broadway musical “Trevor: The Musical” on June 24 and the “Big Hero 6” animated series “Baymax!” on June 29.
Coming in June:
June 1
- Glee
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Part III
June 3
- Mack Wrestles
Hollywood Stargirl
June 8
- Baymax Dreams
- Incredible Dr. Pol
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion
- Ms. Marvel Episode 1
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Part IV
June 10
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
June 15
- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool
- grown-ish
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation
- T.O.T.S.
- The Wonder Years
- Family Reboot
- Ms. Marvel Episode 2
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Part V
- Love, Victor
June 17
- Kings Ransom
- Big Shot
June 22
- G.O.A.T.
- Villains of Valley View
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Part VI
- Ms. Marvel Episode 3
June 24
- Rise
- Trevor: The Musical
June 29
- Owl House
- Baymax!
- Ms. Marvel Episode 4
