What’s Coming to Disney Plus’ Star Spain at Launch: Full List of Available Shows & Movies

Last month, Disney announced that they would expanding their global footprint with Star as their international streaming service. Outside the U.S., Star will serve as their general entertainment brand. In Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and other markets, Star will be fully integrated into Disney+, accessible as the sixth brand tile in the app.

Now, Disney has unveiled just what you will be able to watch when “Star” launches in Spain February 23rd.

Star Originals at launch include crime thriller Big Sky from David E. Kelley; Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor, adult animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and drama series Helstrom.

At launch Disney+ subscribers in Spain will have access to series like Grey’s Anatomy, 24, Buffy, The Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, Lost and Family Guy, featuring more titles each week.

In addition, ‘El Plan’, the Spanish film starring Antonio de la Torre, Raúl Arévalo and Chema del Barco, recently nominated for the Goya for best new actor and the Feroz for best supporting actor for his performance in the feature film, will come to Star on Disney+ at launch. The film, which premiered in February 2020 and had a short tour in theaters due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy titles like Sons of Anarchy, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, and Scandal. In addition, among the films available at the Star launch will be Pretty Woman, Braveheart, Titanic, Red Alert, Alien, Die Hard, and Deadpool.

Spanish customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for €6.99 per month, or €69.99 annually. The price will increase to €8.99, or €89.99 annually on February 23rd, so you can save if you purchase an annual plan ahead of that date.

List of Shows, Movies, & Originals Coming to Star Spain: