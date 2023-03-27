What’s Coming to Freevee in April 2023: ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘Twilight Zone’

The jury system can by trying, but “Jury Duty” — a doc-style comedy series coming to Freevee on April 7 — examines it through the eyes of one juror. The catch: The actual juror, Ronald Gladden, doesn’t realize the case is fake and everyone else is an actor. All the crazy machinations inside the courtroom are planned, and everyone is in on it, except for Gladden. Will this lone juror be able to find his way to justice despite all of the chaos surrounding the case?

Watch the trailer for ‘Jury Duty’:

Also coming to Amazon’s free streaming service next month will be the five seasons of Rod Serling’s groundbreaking show “The Twilight Zone.” The original 1950s series took psychological insights into new TV territory. The 2019 reboot of the series from Jordan Peele will also begin streaming on the service alongside the original. Either coincidentally, or perhaps suspiciously, both versions of “The Twilight Zone” will come to Freevee on April Fool’s Day, April 1.

Movie Coming in April:

April 1

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

American Psycho (2000)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Being Frank (2018)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

De-Lovely (2004)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Doula (2022)

Fame (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joy (2015)

Just Go with It (2011)

Killer Joe (2011)

Land (2021)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Looper (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Major Payne (1995)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985)

Paranoia (2013)

Peter Pan (2003)

Posse (1993)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020)

Safe House (2012)

Shutter Island (2010)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Tango One (2018)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Bone Collector (1999)

The Boss (2016)

The Colour Room (2021)

The Current War (2017)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Thief (1981)

Tombstone (1993)

Whatever Works (2009)

April 6 Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) April 26 Dirty Grandpa (2016)

TV Series

April 1 Touched by an Angel (1994)

The Twilight Zone S1-2 (2019)

The Twilight Zone S1-5 (1959)

Hawaii Five-O S1-12 (1968) April 7 Jury Duty (2023)