What’s Coming to Freevee in August 2022, Including ‘Sprung,’ ‘Post Malone: Runaway’

Freevee is streaming “Sprung,” a nine-episode comedy about a group of ex-cons released from prison early due to Covid, beginning on Aug. 19. Thrown together, this group of outsiders decides to use their collective criminal expertise for good. Garret Dillahunt, Martha Plimpton, Shakira Barrera, and Phillip Garcia co-star in the series, which is written and directed by Greg Garcia, who created and executive produced “My Name is Earl.”

Also coming to Amazon’s free streaming service is “Post Malone: Runaway,” which chronicles the September 2019 tour of the rapper and singer. Live performances, interviews, and backstage views reveal the musician’s life during his 37-city North American Runaway tour to promote his “Hollywood’s Bleeding” album.

Coming to Freevee in August:

August 1

21 Jump Street (2012)

Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink (2018)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cop Car (2015)

Easy A (2010)

Fearless (2017)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)

Project Runway Junior (2015)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Life (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Models of the Runway S1-2 (2009) Office Space (1999)

Ozzy (2016)

Pitch Black (2000)

She’s Out of My League (2016)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Gambler (2014)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

Van Helsing (2004)

Wanderlust (2012)

August 3

Jexi (2019)

August 12

Post Malone: Runaway (2022)

August 19

Sprung (2022)

August 21**

Young Rock (S2) 2021

August 23

Sausage Party (2016)