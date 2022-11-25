What’s Coming to Freevee in December 2022, Including ‘America’s Test Kitchen,’ ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Puss and Boots’

Freevee’s “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” pits 11 home cooks against each other to become the show’s newest champion on Dec. 9. In addition, the winner gets a cookbook option and $1,000 to kick-start their own culinary future.

Another streamer original, “Hotel for the Holidays,” centers on a manager of an old, charming Manhattan hotel (Madelaine Petsch) and her romantic options: the sweet hotel chef (Mena Massoud) or a European prince (Max Lloyd-Jones). The story of love and friendship arrives Dec. 2.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek headline a voice cast for the animated delight “Puss in Boots.” A brazen cat, a smart seductive kitty, and his egg-friend set out to find the Golden Goose and clear Puss’ name after an unfair smear on Dec. 1.

On the TV front, five seasons of the ABC hit “Head of the Class” are back. A history teacher (Howard Hesseman) teaches a special class of gifted and diverse students in an honors program in Manhattan. The series, streaming Dec. 1, was created and executive produced by Richard Eustis and Michael Elias, who had been substitute teachers in city schools.

Check out a trailer for “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation”:

Coming to Freevee:

TV Series

Dec. 1 Everwood Seasons 1-4 (2002)

In Plain Sight Seasons 1-5 (2008)

Head of the Class Seasons 1-5 (1986)

Person of Interest Seasons 1-5 (2011) Dec. 9 America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation Season 1 (2022) Dec. 15 Mr. Mayor (2021)

Movies

Dec. 1

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Furry Little Christmas (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Admission (2013)

All is True (2018)

All the President’s Men (1976)

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

Annie (2014)

Balto (1995)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas Comes Home (2020)

Christmas Mail (2010)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Destroyer (2018)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Hairspray (2007)

Hook (1991)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Layer Cake (2004)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mother! (2017)

Only the Brave (2017)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Puss in Boots (2011)

She’s the Man (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Back-up Plan (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Island (2005)

The Shallows (2016)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

The Watch (2012)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

Dec. 2 Hotel for the Holidays (2022) Dec. 5 Killers Anonymous (2019) Dec. 16 The Night Before (2015) Dec. 29 Passengers (2016)