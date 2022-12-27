What’s Coming to Freevee in January 2023, Including ‘Judy Justice, Season 2,’ ‘How To Train Your Dragon,’ ‘Bill & Ted’ Franchise
Judge Judy dispenses her own brand of legal know-how in Season 2 of “Judy Justice,” coming to Freevee on Jan. 23. The most well-known jurist in television history returns for the second season of her Amazon series. She hands down rulings on cases large and small, personal and ridiculous.
Also coming to Freevee in January is the animated “How To Train Your Dragon.” A young Viking becomes friends with what is assumed to be his greatest enemy — a ferocious dragon called Toothless. Together, against all odds, the two join forces to save the world.
The iconic time-traveling comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” will also be hitting the free streamer next month. The film opens in 1989. Two goofy teens failing history (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) travel back in time, courtesy of a telephone-booth time machine, to grapple with historic figures, such as Napoleon, Lincoln, Beethoven, and Joan of Arc. With luck, they may even pass their exams.
Coming in January:
TV Series
January 1
- Nova Vita S1 (2021)
- Wagon Train S1-5 (1957
January 23
- Judy Justice S2 (2022)
Movies
Jan. 1
- Battleship
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Booksmart
- City of God
- Click
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Contraband
- Four Kids and It
- Freaky
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Get Him to the Greek
- Grown Ups 2
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Identity Thief
- Jumanji (1995)
- Let Him Go
- Lincoln
- Little Fockers
- Machine Gun Preacher
- Man of the House
- Me Your Madness
- Meet the Fockers
- Meet the Parents
- Monte Carlo
- Morgan
- Morning Glory
- Nerve
- Nova Vita Season 1
- Office Space
- Out of Sight
- Passengers
- Peeples
- Planet 51
- Red Sparrow
- Shark Tale
- Source Code
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- The American
- The Call
- The Croods
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Darkest Minds
- The Family That Preys
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Hot Chick
- The Night Before
- The Purge
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
- Think Like a Man
- This is the End
- Tombstone
- Unstoppable
- Wagon Train Seasons 1-5
- Widows
- Zombieland
Freevee
Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.
Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.
If you are not watching on a Fire TV, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app, although a growing number of apps is available.