What’s Coming to Freevee in January 2023, Including ‘Judy Justice, Season 2,’ ‘How To Train Your Dragon,’ ‘Bill & Ted’ Franchise

Judge Judy dispenses her own brand of legal know-how in Season 2 of “Judy Justice,” coming to Freevee on Jan. 23. The most well-known jurist in television history returns for the second season of her Amazon series. She hands down rulings on cases large and small, personal and ridiculous.

Also coming to Freevee in January is the animated “How To Train Your Dragon.” A young Viking becomes friends with what is assumed to be his greatest enemy — a ferocious dragon called Toothless. Together, against all odds, the two join forces to save the world.

The iconic time-traveling comedy “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” will also be hitting the free streamer next month. The film opens in 1989. Two goofy teens failing history (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) travel back in time, courtesy of a telephone-booth time machine, to grapple with historic figures, such as Napoleon, Lincoln, Beethoven, and Joan of Arc. With luck, they may even pass their exams.

Coming in January:

TV Series

January 1 Nova Vita S1 (2021)

Wagon Train S1-5 (1957 January 23 Judy Justice S2 (2022)

Movies

Jan. 1

Battleship

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Booksmart

City of God

Click

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Contraband

Four Kids and It

Freaky

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Him to the Greek

Grown Ups 2

How to Train Your Dragon

Identity Thief

Jumanji (1995)

Let Him Go

Lincoln

Little Fockers

Machine Gun Preacher

Man of the House

Me Your Madness

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Monte Carlo

Morgan

Morning Glory

Nerve

Nova Vita Season 1

Office Space

Out of Sight

Passengers

Peeples

Planet 51

Red Sparrow

Shark Tale

Source Code

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The American

The Call

The Croods

The Devil Wears Prada

The Darkest Minds

The Family That Preys

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

The Hot Chick

The Night Before

The Purge

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

Think Like a Man

This is the End

Tombstone

Unstoppable

Wagon Train Seasons 1-5

Widows

Zombieland