What’s Coming to Freevee in July 2022, Including ‘Love Accidently,’ ‘The King of Staten Island’

Romantic comedy “Love Accidently” debuts on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee on July 15. In the vein of such classics as “The Shop Around the Corner,” “She Loves Me,” and “You’ve Got Mail,” the film sees two rival ad execs begin confiding in each other over a break-up text, not realizing who they are actually texting with. Alexa and Jason — played by Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell — begin to grow closer and decide to meet. But will the truth end their relationship before it starts? Denise Richards, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, and more co-star in this sudsy comedy perfect for summer viewing.

Check out the trailer for “Love Accidentally”:

Also coming to the streamer in July, Pete Davidson stars in the semi-autobiographical movie “The King of Staten Island.” The comedy-drama comes to Freevee on July 1 and is directed by Judd Apatow and co-stars Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, Maude Apatow, Steve Buscemi, and more. Davidson plays a young man grieving his deceased father and suffering from arrested development when he is suddenly forced to grow up before he wants to.

Other films hitting Freevee in the month will be talking-pig classics “Babe” and “Babe: Pig in the City,” cult classic “Clue,” Oscar-winner “Dallas Buyers Club,” the iconic “Good morning, Vietnam,” and more.

Coming to Freevee in July:

July 1

Bones

The Librarians

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Simple Favor (2018)

Annie (2014)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Before Midnight (2013)

Bride Wars (2009)

Bridge of Spies (2015)

Clue (1985)

Compulsion (2016)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Dark Waters (2019)

Diabolique (1996)

District 9 (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

In Good Company (2004)

Linsanity (2013)

Madagascar (2005)

Mother’s Day (2016)

Paranoia (2013)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Prometheus (2012)

Repo Men (2010)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Taken 3 (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Tarzan (2013)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Dilemma (2011)

The Eagle (2011)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The High Note (2020)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Turning (2020)

July 3

The Commuter (2018)

July 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

July 8

Home Again (2017)

July 10

Cinderella Man (2005)

July 15

Love Accidentally (2022)

July 23

Irresistible (2020)