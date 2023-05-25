What’s Coming to Freevee in June 2023: ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Back to the Future’ Franchises, ‘The Help’

“The Help” is coming to Freevee on June 1. The top-notch cast includes Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Jessica Chastain. The plot focuses on two black maids who work in white homes in Jackson, Mississippi, in the 1960s. Stone plays a writer who wants to help the women chronicle the hardships they face, so their injustices are exposed nationwide. “The Help” chronicles real-life conditions in the Deep South, while celebrating female friendship and empowerment.

Also streaming on June 1 is the hit dystopian thriller “The Hunger Games” turned into a four-film franchise, all starring Jennifer Lawrence. In the first, the nation of Panem pits one girl and one boy from 12 tribes to fight to the death each year in the games. There can be only one survivor. The story is written from the perspective of a 16-year-old girl, who takes her sister’s place in the first movie in the series. Survival, love, and basic humanity are all at stake.

It’s 1985. Michael J. Fox plays a 17-year-old accidentally sent back in time to 1955. Desperate to return home, he relies on his mad scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to help him get “Back to the Future.” But first, he must fix the romance between his parents, which his untimely appearance has disrupted. The popular sci-fi comedy series, launching June 1, was directed by Robert Zemeckis and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Movies Coming in June:

June 1

A Guy Thing (2003)

American Psycho (2000)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Body of Evidence (1992)

Bolero (1984)

Bowfinger (1999)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Crash (2004)

Date Night (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dredd (2012)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In & Out (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Limbo (2020)

Mac and Me (1988)

Moby Dick (1956)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Navy Seals (1990)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Priest (2011)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Tails (2012)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spy (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Help (2011)

The Hours (2002)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

The Party (1968)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Turbo (2013)

UHF (1989)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

June 9 Tribunal Justice (2023) June 27 Inglourious Basterds (2009)

TV Series Coming in June

**June 9

Tribunal Justice (2023)