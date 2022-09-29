What’s Coming to Freevee in October 2022, Including ‘High School,’ ‘Sierra Canyon Trailblazers,’ ‘Orient Express’

Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee is scoring on the high-school front. First, the third season of “The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” arrives on Oct. 31. The docu-series chronicles the Southern California high school’s high-profile basketball team as the boys juggle school, friends, and their future as basketball players.

Watch “The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” trailer:

The streamer is also debuting a series adaptation of “High School,” singer-songwriting sisters Tegan and Sara Quin’s memoir. The eight-episode, coming-of-age drama debuts on Oct. 14 and follows the twin sisters in the 1990s as they struggle through their personal journeys of self-discovery. The series stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland in their TV debut as the high-school versions of Tegan and Sara.

Check out the trailer for “High School”:

For mystery buffs, both versions of the Agatha Christie classic “Murder on the Orient Express” will be streaming on Freevee beginning Oct. 1. The 1974 version features Albert Finney as the famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, while the 2017 version stars Kenneth Branaugh in the iconic role. Both versions feature an all-star cast against a backdrop of pre-war splendor.

Coming in October:

Movies

Oct. 1

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Ashby (2015)

Cape Fear (1991)

Case 39 (2009)

Casino (1995)

Child’s Play (2019)

Death Race (2008)

Death Race 2 (2010)

Death Race 3 (2013)

Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy (2018)

Don Jon (2013)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

In Bruges (2008)

Love, Rosie (2014)

Men, Women & Children (2014)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Monster House (2006)

Monster Trucks (2016)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Oculus (2013)

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Rough Night (2017)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Family (2013)

The King’s Daughter (2022)

The Kingdom (2007)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Shape of Water (2017)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander 2 (2016)

Oct. 16

Warm Bodies (2013)

Zoolander Movies A series of American satirical comedy films that feature a dimwitted, narcissistic male model named Derek Zoolander (VH1’s three-time male model of the year) and Hansel McDonald a rival male fashion model.

TV Series Oct. 1 The Suze Orman Show (2008-2010)

Motive Seasons 1-4 (2013) Oct. 5 Young Rock Season 2 (2021) Oct. 14 High School Seasons 1 (2022) Oct. 31 Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers Season 3 (2022)